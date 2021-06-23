Toronto police arrest 9 of Punjabi origin | News from Chandigarh







According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Department on Tuesday, recoveries included 444kg of cocaine, 182kg of crystal metaph, 427kg of marijuana, 300 oxycodone pills, $ 966,020 in Canadian currency, 21 vehicles, including 5 tractor trailers and a firearm. . The street value of seized drugs is estimated to be more than $ 61 million and is the largest international drug seizure in their history, the Toronto Police Service said.

Just over two months ago, the York Police Regional Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, following a year-long investigation conducted in coordination with the Royal Canadian Young Police (RCMP), the Peel Regional Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration U.S., destroyed an international drug network and arrested over 30 suspects from the Greater Toronto Area, and about two dozen of the accused were of Punjabi origin.

Police said during the six-month investigation, officers worked with Canadian and U.S. law enforcement agencies, as well as agencies throughout southwestern Ontario and across Canada.

The smugglers moved 100 kg of drugs into tractor traps in a single trip

Between November 2020 and May 2021, investigators identified those responsible for transporting illegal substances across borders for sale to Canada. This was made possible by the installation of hydraulic traps in tractor trailers, capable of smuggling 100 kg of substance in a single trip, the Toronto Police Service said.

Of the nine people of Punjabi descent, one is a 43-year-old woman Harwinder Bhullar from Caledon, who has been charged with participating in a criminal organization and possessing profits over $ 5,000.

The eight face multiple charges involving conspiracy to commit a felony, importing a List I item and possession for the purpose of trafficking in a Program I substance. Three of them are Amarbir Singh Sarkaria, Gurvir Dhaliwal and Gurmanpreet Grewal. are 25-26 years old, while the eldest is 46-year-old Harbaljit Singh Toor.

