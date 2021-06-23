International
With mass vaccination sites running out, it’s all about the land game
NEWARK There were only six small bottles of the coronavirus vaccine in the refrigerator, an Air Force nurse on duty, and a drop of patients Saturday morning at a federal mass vaccination site here. The day before the doors were closed for good, this once frenetic operation was surprisingly quiet.
The post-vaccination waiting room, with 165 chairs distanced from society, was mostly empty. The nurse, Major Margaret Dodd, who usually cares for premature babies at Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, had already booked her flight home. So did the pharmacist, Heather Struempf, who was running back to nursing school in Wyoming.
Across the country, one by one, mass vaccination sites are closing. The White House acknowledged for the first time Tuesday that it would not achieve President Bidens’ goal of vaccinating 70 percent of American adults at least in part by July 4. The obstacle stems from reluctance in certain groups, slow acceptance by young adults, and a whirlwind of other complex factors.
The Newark site, which closed Sunday, was the latest of 39 federally administered mass vaccination centers that administered millions of shots over five months in 27 states a major turning point in the effort. Mr. Biden described last week as one of the biggest and most complicated logistical challenges in American history. Many state-run sites are also closed or will be closed soon.
Nations leaving high-volume vaccination centers is a recognition of the hard way ahead as health officials stay on the ground playing game: a highly targeted push, akin to trying to get out of the vote, to persuade hesitations to get their shots.
Mr Biden will travel to Raleigh, NC, on Thursday to focus on this time-consuming job. It will not be easy as Dr. revealed last weekend. Anthony S. Fauci, the coronavirus response coordinator when he knocked on Anacostia, a Black Wholesale neighborhood in Washington, with Mayor Muriel E. Bowser.
In an interview Tuesday, Dr. Fauci said he and the mayor spent 90 minutes talking to people at their front entrances. But even with a famous doctor at the door and the possibility of donations to the vaccination center at a high school a few blocks away, many remained hesitant. Dr. Fauci said he persuaded six to 10 people to take their pictures, though he encountered some flat rejections.
We would say, okay, come on, listen: Get out, walk down the street, a couple of blocks away. We have incentives, a $ 51 gift certificate, you can put yourself in a lottery, you can win food supplies for years, and you can win a Jeep, said Dr. Fauci. And some of them said, okay, I’m on my way and I’m going to go bad.
But in Newark, where more than three-quarters of the population is black or Latino, the numbers tell the story. In Essex County, NJ, which includes Newark, 70.2 percent of adults have been vaccinated. But Essex also includes affluent suburbs; in Newark, the figure is 56 percent, said Judith M. Persichilli, the state health commissioner, in an interview.
The Newark Vaccination Site, an athletic facility converted to the New Jersey Institute of Technology that is typically home to school tennis teams, was established and run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in collaboration with the Department of Defense and other federal agencies. . It opened on March 31st; when operating at full incline, his medical staff administered up to 6,700 shots per day.
By Saturday, the daily count was at about 300. The long, corridor-like tents that had once protected patients’ lines from the cold weather were empty. Of the 18 registration desks, only four were in use, and most vaccination booths were occupied.
Most of the patients, including some teens brought by their parents, were there for their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Many like Abdullah Heath, 19, who took a year off after high school and will attend Rutgers University in the fall said they were hesitant. But Rutgers wants vaccination, so Mr. Heath had little choice.
I wanted to expect to see how other people were when they got the goal, he said.
Alfredo Sahar, 36, a real estate agent originally from Argentina, said he had taken his first dose at the moment, without an appointment, when he tagged along with his wife on the Newark site. The couple showed up for their second doses on Saturday with a new friend, Federico Cuadrado, 19, who was visiting from Argentina and took his first hit.
Relax this arm, said Major Dodd as Mr. Cuadrado opened his sleeve. But she will not administer his second blow; with the site now closed, he will have to go somewhere else.
At the height of the vaccination, New Jersey had seven massive locations: six state-run, plus the FEMA site in Newark. Two of the state seats have been closed, another will close this week and the last three are expected to do so in mid-July, said Ms. Persichilli, a nurse and former hospital official. She called the FEMA site, which vaccinated a total of 221,130 people, invaluable.
Mr Biden has repeatedly said that equality by ensuring that people of all races and backgrounds have the same access to care and vaccines is essential to his coronavirus response. FEMA determined the locations for its vaccination sites using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social sensitivity index to identify the communities most in need, Deanne Criswell, FEMA administrator, said in an interview.
It was a learning experience for the agency, she said, adding that 58 percent of the roughly six million shots administered at mass vaccination sites were given to people of color.
We did not have a book on this type of surgery, said Ms. Criswell. (The agency now has A this is 44 pages long.)
In New Jersey, traffic to mass vaccination sites began to decline about six weeks ago, she said. Persichilli. At the time, the state moved to one center and talked about the strategy, creating pop-up areas in churches, barbershops and shops around existing vaccination centers that could store and supply vaccines.
The state also has 2,000 1,200 paid canvases, partly with federal taxpayer dollars, and 800 volunteers who have knocked on 134,000 doors in areas with low vaccination rates to direct people to nearby clinics. And the Department of Health is planning vaccine clinics at a rock music festival, a balloon festival and a rodeo in Atlantic City.
Overall, New Jersey is far ahead of most states: 78 percent of adults have had at least one dose of the vaccine. In four states Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Wyoming the figure is lower than 50 percent.
You were running a marathon and they were in the last two miles, and they were exhausted, and they would be the hardest ones, said Mrs. Persichilli. But they will also be the most satisfying ones.
Public health officials know that the last mile of any vaccination campaign is really the hardest. Chicken eradication, considered the greatest public health triumph of the 20th century, came after a highly targeted global campaign that lasted two decades. Polio has not yet been eradicated in some countries, said Dr. Fauci, due to vaccine reluctance, including women expressing unfounded fears of infertility.
We should have eradicated polio long ago, he said.
The federal effort has been overwhelming, involving more than 9,000 people from across government as well as 30,000 National Guard members supporting Covid-19 vaccination in 58 states and territories, according to Sonya Bernstein, a senior policy adviser for the House White.
With large vaccination sites disappearing, FEMA is also rotating. The agency still supports more than 2,200 vaccination centers in the community AND mobile vaccination units. Now FEMA is creating a new pilot program to deliver shots to or near recovery centers it places after hurricanes and other natural disasters. The first of these opened this week in St. Louis. Charles Parish, La., Which has a large minority population and was devastated by Hurricane Laura last summer. Only 51 percent of the adult population in the parish of St. Charles had at least one shot, according to the data by CDC
In Newark, the mood Saturday was grim. People like Major Dodd and Mrs. Struempf, thrown together in a crisis, were sharing phone numbers with newly found friends and colleagues as they planned to go their separate ways. After living in hotels for more than two months, they were both eager to leave and desperate for perspective.
Michael Moriarty, the FEMA official in charge of vaccination operations in the New York-New Jersey region, observed the scene: free cabins and chairs, unused latex glove boxes, brown paper glued to the floor to cover tennis courts. It would not be too late to undo, he said, adding, They will play tennis here at the end of the week.
