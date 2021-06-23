With mass vaccination sites running out, it’s all about the land game

NEWARK There were only six small bottles of the coronavirus vaccine in the refrigerator, an Air Force nurse on duty, and a drop of patients Saturday morning at a federal mass vaccination site here. The day before the doors were closed for good, this once frenetic operation was surprisingly quiet.

The post-vaccination waiting room, with 165 chairs distanced from society, was mostly empty. The nurse, Major Margaret Dodd, who usually cares for premature babies at Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, had already booked her flight home. So did the pharmacist, Heather Struempf, who was running back to nursing school in Wyoming.

Across the country, one by one, mass vaccination sites are closing. The White House acknowledged for the first time Tuesday that it would not achieve President Bidens’ goal of vaccinating 70 percent of American adults at least in part by July 4. The obstacle stems from reluctance in certain groups, slow acceptance by young adults, and a whirlwind of other complex factors.

The Newark site, which closed Sunday, was the latest of 39 federally administered mass vaccination centers that administered millions of shots over five months in 27 states a major turning point in the effort. Mr. Biden described last week as one of the biggest and most complicated logistical challenges in American history. Many state-run sites are also closed or will be closed soon.