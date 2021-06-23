The push to make ‘ecocide’ an international crime takes a big step forward

This article was published in partnership with Inside Climate News, a non-profit, independent information media covering climate, energy and the environment. It is part of “Fifth Crime”, a series on ecocides.

A panel of 12 lawyers from around the world has proposed one legal definition for a new crime that lawyers want to see internationally illegal: ecocide, or widespread environmental destruction.

The definitions unveiled on Tuesday is the first major step in a global campaign aimed at preventing environmental disasters such as the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, deforestation in the Amazon rainforest and, more broadly, climate change.

The Netherlands-based Stop Ecocide Foundation, along with a coalition of environmentalists, lawyers and human rights defenders, has been pushing since 2017 to make ecocide a crime prosecuted by the International Criminal Court. The court currently prosecutes only four offenses: genocide, crimes against humanity, crimes of aggression and war crimes.

If the campaign to criminalize ecocide is successful, the international court will be able to hold those most responsible for major environmental damage accountable, including business and government leaders.

The definition issued on Tuesday, the result of months of work by a team of a dozen lawyers, describes ecocide as illegal or improper acts committed with the knowledge that there is a substantial likelihood of severe or widespread or long-term environmental damage caused by those acts.

If this definition is adopted as the fifth crime before the international court, it would signal that the mass destruction of the environment is one of the most morally reprehensible crimes in the world, lawyers said.

None of the existing international criminal law protects the environment as an end in itself, and that is what the crime of ecocide does, said Philippe Sands, professor of international law at University College London and co-chair of the panel that drafted the definition. online press conference on Tuesday.

The International Criminal Court has not commented on the panels’ efforts.

There is still a long way to go before the definition of ecocide can be approved by the court. One of the 123 member states’ courts will have to submit the definition to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, triggering a formal multi-part process that could lead to a change of Statute of Rome, which sets out the rules of the courts.

But legal scholars say the work of the panels could still have effects in the International Criminal Court and beyond, regardless of whether ecosystem officially becomes an international crime.

It is an essential exercise because environmental damage is growing phenomenally, said David J. Scheffer, a former U.S. ambassador to war crimes who led the U.S. delegation that negotiated the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court. Ecocide, with its simple existence, will add to the issue of the environment.

campaign

The International Criminal Courts four existing crimes focus on harming people, not the planet, so lawyers who started working late last year to draft a definition of ecocide had to start mostly from scratch.

They wanted it to be strict enough to be significant, but they also wanted it to be attractive enough to gain support from most of the world nations, which have historically been reluctant to relinquish sovereignty to international institutions.

A perfect definition does you no good if states ignore it or worse, become hostile to the enterprise and turn the effort around, said Nancy Combs, an expert in international criminal law and professor at the William and Mary School of Law. If the panel calculations are wrong, the whole thing can be ruined.

Similar

The definition aims to be less of a hobby and more of a protector for governments and businesses that are more responsible for environmental damage.

Hopefully this approach will come up with something that is potentially effective, Sands said, but not so prevalent in its effects that states are fleeing and throwing their arms up in horror.

The definition also had to be general enough to address all types of environmental damage and to keep pace with the progress of emerging science, but specific enough to put potential wrongdoers in the notice of what counts as criminal behavior.

The six-month effort required an unprecedented collaborative effort between international crime advocates and environmental advocates, two professions that have so far rarely crossed paths.

The definition

165 word definition resembles the courts in four ways with four other crimes, including the application of high thresholds, such as widespread and serious harm.

But the potential new crime differs in one key aspect: harm to human beings is not a prerequisite for ecocide. This shift would be a major development for international criminal law, which mainly focuses on human harms, said Richard Rogers, a British lawyer and one of the panelists.

The definition is also obvious for what it does not include. The panel chose not to include a list of examples of ecocides for fear that something would inevitably be left out, possibly signaling that the excluded act may not qualify, lawyers said.

This election also had a political dimension. The Panel did not want countries to feel targeted by examples. We thought it was better to keep that door closed, Sands said.

Sands believes the definition would include actions that contribute to climate change, although the specifics are not yet clear. It could come if the actions are also illegal, under other national or international laws, he said.

What to expect next

Now that the panel has given its definition, Stop Ecocides diplomatic work will begin with high gears for marshal political support.

The support, or lack thereof, will act as a signal of how serious governments are in the fight against climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss.

Lawmakers from close U.S. allies like it France, Belgium, Finland, Spain, Canada, Luxembourg and European Union have expressed their support for making ecocide a crime. Major greenhouse gas emitters such as the United States, China, India and Russia are not members of the tribunal but may weigh in on diplomatic negotiations.

If one of the member states of the courts formally proposes an ecocidal crime, triggering the change process, then at the next annual court meetings in December, the countries will hold a vote on whether to accept the proposal. Then, countries would debate the definition of crime, a process that could take years, or even decades.

Meanwhile, Jojo Mehta, co-founder of the Stop Ecocide Foundation, expects that only the prospect of crime will shift the behavior of some businesses, governments, insurers and financiers.

And lawmakers from around the world have already expressed interest in passing their own national ecocide laws, using the definition of panels as a starting point.

Even if some states revise only their domestic law, that would be a success, said Christina Voigt, a professor of international law based in Norway and one of the panelists.

Above all, the new definition is fueling the debate over whether massive environmental damage should be illegal.

We fully expect the attention from all over the world to expand significantly as a result of the emergence of this definition, said Mehta, and that the public interest and demand for this very concrete legal solution will continue to grow.