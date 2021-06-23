US destroys Iran-related news sites, claims misinformation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates U.S. authorities seized a number of domains of Iran-related news sites they accused of spreading disinformation on Tuesday, a U.S. official said, a move that appeared to be a widespread blow to the Iranian media. increased tensions between the two countries.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter had not yet been officially notified by the US government, said the US had effectively removed nearly three dozen websites, most related to Iran’s disinformation efforts.

The Iranian state news agency IRNA reported the seizures of the US government without providing further information.

The dismissals come as world powers clash to resurrect Tehran devastated by the 2015 nuclear deal and just days after the election victory of Iran’s hardline justice chief Ebrahim Raisi. On Monday, Raisi, known for his hostility to the West, gave a tough stance at his first press conference. He ruled out the possibility of meeting with President Joe Biden or negotiating the Tehran ballistic missile program and supporting regional militias that the Biden administration’s concerns want to be addressed in future talks.

Relations between Iran and the US have deteriorated for years following the withdrawal of then-President Donald Trumps from the Tehran nuclear deal and the return of devastating sanctions on the country. This decision has seen Iran, over time, gradually abandon any limit on uranium enrichment. The country is now enriching uranium to 60%, its highest level ever, though still without weapons scale levels.

Iran provides support to militant groups in the region, such as Lebanese militant Hezbollah and rebel Yemens Houthi, as it tries to exert its influence far and wide and oppose its enemies.

On Tuesday, visiting the addresses of a number of websites, including Iran state television, the English-language Press TV, the Yemeni-run Al-Masirah satellite news channel, and the Arabic-language Iranian state-run Al-Alam TV channels , produced a federal removal notice She said the websites were seized as part of law enforcement action by the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security, the Office of Export Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The U.S. government also took the domain name to the Palestine Today news website, which reflects the views of Gaza-based Islamic militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, redirecting the site to the same removal notice.

Press TV, launched in June 2007, is the English language service of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Its Iran-based website, PressTV.ir, was not affected.

Most of the seized domains appear to be .net, .com and .tv domains. The first two are high-level generic domains compared to country-specific domains, while .tv is owned by the Pacific island nation of Tuvalu but administered by US company Verisign. Obtaining a domain in a country-specific top-level domain such as Irans .ir would be appropriate to produce a broad international condemnation as a violation of sovereignty.

It is not the first time the US has caught the domain name of sites it accuses of spreading misinformation.

Last October, the Justice Department announced the removal of nearly a hundred websites linked to Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard. The U.S. said the sites, operating under the guise of genuine media, were conducting a global disinformation campaign to influence U.S. policy and push Iranian propaganda around the world.

Yemens Houthi rebel group announced that its satellite news channel Al-Masirah went offline on Tuesday without prior notice. He said the channel will continue in its mission to confront the American and Israeli acts of piracy against our nation, by all means.

Responsibility for providing the domain service for domain name presstv.com was apparently transferred to a server named Amazon on Tuesday in the middle of the afternoon European time, said internet infrastructure expert Ron Guilmette. Cybersecurity researchers at RiskIQ found a total of 24 sites seized sharing the same server as Amazon.

There are no private television or radio stations in Iran. Satellite dishes, though prevalent, are also illegal. This leaves IRIB with a monopoly on domestic waves.

Marzieh Hashemi, a prominent Press TV presenter who, in 2019, was arrested as a material witness in an unspecified criminal case and appeared before a large jury in Washington, told the Associated Press that the channel was trying to understand the reasons of confiscation. .

While broadcast in Iran, Press TV focuses mainly on international affairs through the lens of the way leaders in the Islamic Republic view the world. Harsh criticism of British and American foreign policy is common. Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the IRIB has been in the hands of the hardline supporting the Iranian government.

Press TV has previously encountered trouble with Western authorities over its reporting. The Anti-Defamation League has criticized the channel as one of the leading publishers of conspiracy theories in English.

