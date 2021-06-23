The Biden Doctrine has one inherent flawExBulletin

footprint Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

Aaron David Miller (@ aarondmiller2), a senior member of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, served for more than two decades as a State Department Middle East analyst, adviser, and negotiator in Republican and Democratic administrations. He is the author of The End of Majesty: Why America Cannot (and Does Not Want) Another Great President.

Richard Sokolsky, a senior non-resident associate at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, worked in the State Department for six different administrations and was a member of the Office of the Secretary of State for Policy Planning from 2005 to 2015.

Listening to President Biden these days, one can forgive the belief that the world is locked in a historic war between autocracies and democracies and that the fate of the 21st century, if not the planet itself, will be decided by the will and determination of democratic nations to win that battle. under the leadership of America.

“Clearly clear, absolutely clear,” Tha Biden in March, “that this is a battle between the utility of democracies in the 21st century and autocracies.” He has repeated such remarks so often that they have begun to take the disturbing form of a doctrine.

Biden’s rhetoric is undoubtedly understandable given his belief in American leadership and the four years his predecessor spent undermining American values, associating with dictators, splitting democratic allies, and overthrowing all multilateral institutions.

But this bipolar and ideological framing is driven largely by global competition with China, as well as with Russia, as the list of human rights abuses identified in Biden’s last meeting with President Vladimir Putin suggests it is naturally flawed and is likely to produce limited results or even prove unproductive. Whether it’s just rhetorical behavior or good politics at home to help America overcome post-Trump stress disorder and stay tall again on the world stage, Biden will sooner or later be accused of hypocrisy and weakness as his words can not match the deeds. But if he really intends to fight the Chinese ideological influence, the player of American foreign policy, he will find it very difficult to convince many other countries, including allies and partners who have important actions in preserving productive relations with China and Russia to commit to the enterprise. . He could very well reveal that his approach would fail in the march of diplomatic capital and resources he needs, risking bringing Beijing and Moscow closer together, escalating rather than facilitating fierce energy competition, pushing other countries deepen ties with China and Russia and provoke both countries to take more aggressive steps to weaken democracies.

footprint Patrick Semansky / AP

Patrick Semansky / AP

Cold War Perceptions lite

Biden has said that he is not talking about a new Cold War. But his rhetoric and actions will be perceived by autocratic opponents as the Cold War. The President made it clear in one press conference in March that, according to him, China will not achieve its overall goal “to become the leading country in the world, the richest country in the world and the most powerful country in the world.” And even more dramatically, Biden warned that preventing China from world domination would be key to US survival.

This existential outrage animated Biden’s first trip to Europe, which aimed not only to convince the Group of Seven, NATO allies and the European Union that America is back, but also to mobilize America’s friends in the face of imminent threat from China. It is not at all clear that the president closed the deal. Although the harshest language in China appeared in yeast communications, some of America ‘s allies were ambivalent about the anti – Chinese language. French President Emmanuel Declared Macron “The G-7 is not a hostile club to China,” and German Chancellor Angela Merkel acknowledged that China is a rival but also “our partner in many respects.”

These concerns are not surprising. Trade between Europe and China is booming and many major countries in Asia-Pacific consider China among their main partners in trade, investment, manufacturing and technology; they do not intend to get caught between the US hammer and the Chinese anvil. It is unclear how many Biden countries can enter the democratic camp.

footprint Patrick Semansky / AP

Patrick Semansky / AP

Nor is it entirely clear what is the purpose of trying to change the behavior of China and Russia? Demonstrate that democracies are higher than autocracies? List the countries to choose democracy over autocracy? How many US allies are willing to contribute to Biden Partnership Initiative to Build a Better World remains to be seen. Plan allegedly intended to fill the gaps in the China Belt and Roads Initiative, an ambitious network of infrastructure and trade projects involving Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe that began in 2013. However it is uncertain what it is thought to really achieve Biden version and whether Congress, other countries and private companies will raise the resources needed to compete with China’s well-established BRI.

America deals with authoritarians

Progress cannot be made in tackling the most serious global problems, including climate change, pandemics, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and terrorism, without the cooperation of authoritarian states. The expansion of Chinese and Russian influence, and the defense of their domestic political orders, are driven more by nationalist aspirations than by ideological tendencies. The same is true for other autocracies and countries with autocratic tendencies all over the world. Trying to support these countries in an ideological corner increases the risk that they will take more aggressive steps to weaken democracies or seek security in numbers. To advance American interests, Washington and its Democratic partners will need to find a way to work productively and pragmatically with these countries even though they are not measured by U.S. democratic and human rights standards.

Indeed, the need to deal with authoritarian powers around the world and sever deals with them is already muddy and confuses the bright line that the Biden administration seems to want to draw between dictators and Democrats. The administration is on the verge of entering into the Iranian nuclear deal. It is dealing with authoritarians in Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to stabilize the conflict between Israel and Palestine. And it is likely that at some point he will try to do nuclear diplomacy with North Korean autocratic leader Kim Jong Un. Not to mention, the US has close relations with countries like India, whose standards of democratic practice have fallen sharply in recent years. At a minimum, he will open the administration to accusations of hypocrisy when it comes to embracing autocrats or worse if the US decides not to engage with these countries.

Russia and China are not existential threats to the US

The president would make the American public believe that Russia and China pose an existential threat to American democracy. They do not. This will not trivialize for a minute Russia’s predatory campaign for election interference, disinformation and cyber-attacks. But the main threat to the American Republic stems from the decay within the anti-Democratic Republican Party and the dystopian and dysfunctional politics of the country, racism, polarization, and economic inequality that have undermined self-government. As for other democracies, China and Russia may scoff at their domestic policies, but the main leaders of the democratic decline around the world have so much more to do with poor governance, corruption, repression and the like.

China and Russia are oppressive authoritarians of US opponents, serial human rights abusers who are determined to advance their own interests and block where they can any notion of a Pax Americana. The United States must cooperate with China when it serves U.S. interests; compete at all times by strengthening its economy, capacity and sustainability at home, offering competitive and practical alternatives to China abroad; and contain and even confront Beijing if necessary. But there is no need to put all of this into some ideological clash like Cold War systems that will surely alienate US allies and opponents and take away the flexibility America needs to strengthen its influence on the scene. world.