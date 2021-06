Egypt: The master student was sentenced to four years in prison for publishing fake news

An Egyptian State Emergency Security Court sentenced researcher and master Ahmed Samir Santawy to four years in prison today after sentencing him for publishing fake news, Amnesty International’s Director of Research and Advocacy Middle East and North Africa, Philip Luther said: It’s wild that Ahmed Samir Santawy was sentenced to four years behind bars after a misdemeanor conviction for completely false reasons by a special state security court. His conviction is based solely on social media posts criticizing human rights abuses in Egyptian prisons and pandemic abuse states, which he has, in any case, denied writing. His conviction is based solely on social media posts criticizing human rights abuses in Egyptian prisons and pandemic abuse states, which he has, in any case, denied writing. Philip Luther, Amnesty International

Regardless of the author of the posts, criminalizing the dissemination of information based on vague concepts such as fake news is contrary to the right to freedom of expression guaranteed by the Egyptian constitution and international human rights law. Decisions by state security emergency courts cannot be appealed and must be authorized by the president. Therefore, we call on the Egyptian President to repeal the unjust conviction of Ahmed Samir Santawys. He must be released immediately and unconditionally. Background National Security Agency (NSA) agents arbitrarily arrested Ahmed Samir Santawy on February 1, 2021 shortly after his arrival from Vienna where he was studying. They subjected him to enforced disappearance for five days. During that time, they beat him and questioned him about his academic work on women’s sexual and reproductive rights. On February 6, he appeared before the Supreme State Security Prosecutor’s Office (SSSP), where he was questioned on terrorism-related charges, based on covert NSA investigations that neither Ahmed Samir Santawy nor his lawyers have are allowed to examine. The SSSP has since extended his detention in this case. On May 22, the SSSP opened a new criminal investigation against Ahmed Samir Santawy over social media posts. On May 28, 2021, he was referred to court on charges of falsely publishing to undermine the state, his national interests and public order, and to spread panic among the people in the State Security Court of Minor Offenses – a special court that functions when a state of emergency is in force. Amnesty International has documented how proceedings before such courts are fundamentally unfair. Their decisions cannot be appealed and are subject only to authorization by the President to become final. Ahmed Samir Santawys’s obedience comes against the backdrop of a relentless crackdown in Egypt on any form of dissent and severe repression of the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos