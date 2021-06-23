FPT Program Wipes World IT IT Awards 2021®, Receives Home the Grand Trophy

HANOI, Vietnam – (WIRE BUSINESS) – FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading IT service provider, announced today that it has won in six distinct categories at the 16th Annual IT21 World Awards, including the Grand Trophy Winner title.
Presented by the Globee Awards, the organizers of the world’s leading business award programs and business rankings, the IT World Awards recognize worldwide IT traders and cybersecurity vendors with advanced, essential products, solutions and services that are help set the highest level for others in all areas of IT services.
This year, FPT Software was recognized for the outstanding performance of its and individual products in the following six categories:
- Winner of the Grand Trophy: FPT software
- Gold Globee Winner for Digital Experience Platforms: akaChain
- Gold Globee Winner of IT Production Products and Services: akaMES
- Gold Globee Winner for Best Employment and Client Success of the Year in Asia-Pacific: akaBot
- Globee Silver Winner for IT Products and Services for Enterprise (Large) | for 2,500 and more employees: akaBot
- Silver Globee Product Development Leadership of the Year Winner: Giap Bui Dinh, Founder of FPT Programs akaBot
Winning digital solutions are among the key products of FPT Softwares, developed to provide companies with customizable and easily applicable digital tools to change the turbo digital transformation. until akaChain regenerates blockchain business implementation to increase transparency, security and business value throughout the supply chain, akaMES was created as a platform for real-time production management and coordination. As a solution for Robotic Processing Automation (PAK), akaBot helps businesses overcome the challenges of full-service scaling, mini-solutions, and competitive licensing costs.
It is such an honor for FPT Software to be among the winners of the World IT Award. The innovation of our products and the unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction are the driving forces of this distinguished success. We believe these awards further validate our leadership position in providing comprehensive solutions that help businesses overcome their day-to-day challenges, said Tran Dang Hoa, Chief Executive Officer of FPT Softwares.
More than 65 judges worldwide representing a wide range of industry experts participated in the trial. World IT Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from around the world and their end users of products and services.
The information technology industry continues to show its resilience, said San Madan, co-president of the Globee Awards. The technology sector is powerful and innovative. And the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop and socialize by accelerating the demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere.
