Rajasthan: Candidates on waiting list want Gehlot government to fill 5,000 vacancies

Thousands of posts in various government departments in Rajasthan have remained vacant for months. Candidates who were recruited for these positions resigned after getting more lucrative jobs or better pay. The Ashok Gehlot government has not yet filled these posts with waiting list candidates.

Unemployed candidates on the waiting list are now demanding that the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government fill these vacancies with candidates who have been on waiting lists for months.

At least 5,000 positions are vacant in 12-13 categories in various government departments, they claim.

THREE YEARS AND CALCULATION

Consider the case of Ashok, 25, who took the Lower Division Officer (LDC) exam in 2018. The exam process ended in 2019. The government decided to fill the vacancies in 2020.

Ashok claims he did not reach the qualifying grades with a. He demanded that the government ensure that the remaining vacancies due to resignations are filled with waiting list candidates in order to have a relief for the unemployed who had been waiting for months.

Speaking to India Today, Ashok said, We want, for example, I to be away from a vacancy by a margin of one. In the Corona era, the government started online membership for LDC, 2018. At the time, it was a very large recruitment. People fought on Twitter for it. The government, in order to clarify the issue, gave them participation online.

Because of the uncertainty caused by Corona, everyone came together, including those who would get jobs with a high-grade salary. But within six months, 500 students left these posts and joined the high-paying salaried posts and left these positions.

We want what many states have already implemented, for the government to fill posts that are in the process and have been vacated due to resignations with those candidates who are on the waiting list. Because of this, there is no additional financial burden on the government.

Candidates, who have been on the waiting list, claim that a large number of candidates qualified for higher-grade jobs leaving the vacancies for which they were originally recruited. They say the posts at the LDC level are vacant, while the qualified candidates, on the waiting list, are unemployed.

THE CHORUS GROWS FORCE

Hitesh, another 25-year-old aspirant, is on the waiting list demanding that the Ashok Gehlot government clear the waiting list to fill vacancies left due to resignations from selected candidates.

If the government clears the waiting list, it will be a great relief for many unemployed candidates, Hitesh told India Today.

Manoj Kumar Joshi has asked the government to fill these vacancies by issuing nomination letters to candidates like him, who lost the cut marks and were put on the waiting list.

NOT A BURDEN

The candidates, who are on the waiting list, argue that the decision to clear the way for the appointment of about 5,000 posts would not place an additional financial burden on the Rajasthan government. The allocation had already been made for these posts in 2020 by the government when it cleared the recruitment, they say.

Joshi said all those elected were joined in online offices, regardless of whether they were selected through exams for teacher recruitment, lecturers, SSC-filled posts or CGL posts. Many of them resigned within 15 to 20 days. Now the issue is that vacancies should be filled with candidates on the waiting list.

TO OTHERS THE BONER CANONE

Waiting list candidates claim that several other states, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, have a policy of filling vacancies with waiting list candidates. They demand that the Ashok Gehlot government adopt a similar approach in Rajasthan.

These candidates have received support from some of the activists such as Radhe Meena, who said, There are dozens of such vacancies that have come up due to resignations. We estimated that there are about 5,000 positions that are vacant in about 12 to 13 departments. These posts can be filled with candidates from the waiting list.

