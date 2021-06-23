Fauci declares delta variant ‘greatest threat’ to nation’s efforts to eliminate Covid

“Similar to the situation in the UK, the delta variant is currently the biggest threat in the US to our effort to eliminate Covid-19,” he said.

He said the delta appears to be “following the same pattern” as alpha, the first variant found in the UK, with infections doubling in the US about every two weeks.

Delta, first identified in India, now accounts for about 20% of all new cases in the United States, up from 10% about two weeks ago, Fauci told a White House news conference on the pandemic.

The White House Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday that the highly contagious delta variant is the “biggest threat” to the nation’s attempt to eliminate Covid-19.

Fauci’s comments come after CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Friday called on Americans to get vaccinated against Covid, saying she expects the delta to become the dominant variant of the coronavirus in the US

Studies suggest it is about 60% more transmissible than alpha, which was more contagious than the original type that came out of Wuhan, China, in late 2019

“As troubling as this delta may be, in terms of its hyper-transmissibility, our vaccines work,” Walensky told ABC’s Good Morning America. If you are vaccinated, “you will be protected from this delta variant,” she added.

The UK recently saw the delta variant become the dominant strain there, surpassing alpha, which was first discovered in the country last fall. The delta variant now accounts for more than 60% of new cases in the UK

Health officials say there are reports that the delta variant also causes more severe symptoms, but that more research is needed to confirm these findings. Still, there are signs that delta strain can provoke different symptoms than other variants.

Fauci said on Tuesday the US has the “tools” to defeat the variant, urging more Americans to be fully vaccinated against Covid and “destroy the blast”

The Biden administration said Tuesday it is unlikely to hit President Joe Biden ‘s goal of forcing 70% of American adults to get one or more vaccines by July 4th.

“The effectiveness of the vaccines, in this case, two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech was 88% effective against delta and 93% effective against alpha when dealing with symptomatic disease,” Fauci said, citing a study.

The World Health Organization said Friday that delta is becoming the predominant variant of the disease worldwide.

On Monday, WHO officials warned that the variant is the fastest and strongest type of coronavirus and it will “select” the most vulnerable people, especially in countries with low Covid-19 vaccination rates.

He has the potential “to be more lethal because he is more efficient in the mode of transmission between people and will eventually find those vulnerable individuals who will become seriously ill, have to be hospitalized and potentially die,” Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO health emergency program, said during a press conference.

The delta has now spread to 92 countries, said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical director for Covid. She said, “unfortunately we still do not have vaccines in the right places to protect people’s lives.”

The WHO has asked wealthy nations, including the US, to donate doses. The Biden administration on Monday detailed where it will send 55 million doses of vaccines, most of which will be distributed through COVAX, the WHO-backed immunization program.

“These vaccines are very effective against serious illness and death. This is what they are meant for and this is what they should be used for,” Van Kerkhove said. “This is what COVAX and WHO and all our partners have advocated for these vaccines to reach the most vulnerable people.”