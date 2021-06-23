International
Fauci declares delta variant ‘greatest threat’ to nation’s efforts to eliminate Covid
The White House Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday that the highly contagious delta variant is the “biggest threat” to the nation’s attempt to eliminate Covid-19.
Delta, first identified in India, now accounts for about 20% of all new cases in the United States, up from 10% about two weeks ago, Fauci told a White House news conference on the pandemic.
He said the delta appears to be “following the same pattern” as alpha, the first variant found in the UK, with infections doubling in the US about every two weeks.
“Similar to the situation in the UK, the delta variant is currently the biggest threat in the US to our effort to eliminate Covid-19,” he said.
Fauci’s comments come after CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Friday called on Americans to get vaccinated against Covid, saying she expects the delta to become the dominant variant of the coronavirus in the US
Studies suggest it is about 60% more transmissible than alpha, which was more contagious than the original type that came out of Wuhan, China, in late 2019
“As troubling as this delta may be, in terms of its hyper-transmissibility, our vaccines work,” Walensky told ABC’s Good Morning America. If you are vaccinated, “you will be protected from this delta variant,” she added.
The UK recently saw the delta variant become the dominant strain there, surpassing alpha, which was first discovered in the country last fall. The delta variant now accounts for more than 60% of new cases in the UK
Health officials say there are reports that the delta variant also causes more severe symptoms, but that more research is needed to confirm these findings. Still, there are signs that delta strain can provoke different symptoms than other variants.
Fauci said on Tuesday the US has the “tools” to defeat the variant, urging more Americans to be fully vaccinated against Covid and “destroy the blast”
The Biden administration said Tuesday it is unlikely to hit President Joe Biden ‘s goal of forcing 70% of American adults to get one or more vaccines by July 4th.
“The effectiveness of the vaccines, in this case, two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech was 88% effective against delta and 93% effective against alpha when dealing with symptomatic disease,” Fauci said, citing a study.
The World Health Organization said Friday that delta is becoming the predominant variant of the disease worldwide.
On Monday, WHO officials warned that the variant is the fastest and strongest type of coronavirus and it will “select” the most vulnerable people, especially in countries with low Covid-19 vaccination rates.
He has the potential “to be more lethal because he is more efficient in the mode of transmission between people and will eventually find those vulnerable individuals who will become seriously ill, have to be hospitalized and potentially die,” Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO health emergency program, said during a press conference.
The delta has now spread to 92 countries, said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical director for Covid. She said, “unfortunately we still do not have vaccines in the right places to protect people’s lives.”
The WHO has asked wealthy nations, including the US, to donate doses. The Biden administration on Monday detailed where it will send 55 million doses of vaccines, most of which will be distributed through COVAX, the WHO-backed immunization program.
“These vaccines are very effective against serious illness and death. This is what they are meant for and this is what they should be used for,” Van Kerkhove said. “This is what COVAX and WHO and all our partners have advocated for these vaccines to reach the most vulnerable people.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]