Many people are traveling for the summer. If you are not vaccinated, you will at least need a COVID-19 negative test. With so many types of tests, what is the best type of test to take? This is our last question Ask a COVID question.
Experts say the best type of covid-19 test to take depends on why you are being tested. Some tests are best for diagnosing current COVID-19 infections, while others can identify past infections. Then other tests are better for screening people to participate in activities or tracking outbreaks in a community.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approvedseveral hundredCOVID-19 tests for use in individuals. They fall into several categories, including antigen, molecular or PCR tests.
The PCR test and the Reverse Transcription PCR test are what most sites use to detect the presence of the virus in an individual.
Here is more of a separation from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Recommendations for Unvaccinated Persons
If you are not fully vaccinated and need to travel, take the following steps to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:
- Before you travel:
- Test with oneviral test1-3 days before your trip.
- While traveling:
- It is required to wear a mask over the nose and mouthon airplanes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation that travel within, inside, or outside the United States and while within U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. Passengers are not required to wear masks in the outer areas of the vehicle (either on a ferry or in the upper square of a bus). The CDC recommends that travelers who are notfully vaccinatedcontinue to wear a mask and maintain physical distance when traveling.
- Avoid crowds and stay at least 6 feet / 2 feet (about 2 inches long) from anyone who is not traveling with you.
- Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizers (with at least 60% alcohol).
- After traveling:
- Test yourself with aviral test3-5 days after the tripANDstay at home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days after the trip.
- Even if you do a negative test, stay home and self-quarantine for the full 7 days.
- If your test is positive,ostracizeyourself to protect others from infection.
- If not tested, stay home and quarantine for 10 days after the trip.
- Avoid being near people who are inincreased risk of serious illnessfor 14 days, regardless of whether you are tested or not.
- Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms; isolate and test for symptoms.
- Follow them allstate and localrecommendations or requirements.
