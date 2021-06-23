Minister of TelanganaR & B Vemula Prashanth Reddy- The New Indian Express





from Express News Service HYDERABAD: Minister of Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy said a confrontation with Andhra Pradesh was inevitable as the latter was building irrigation projects on the Krishna River ‘illegally’. Speaking on a program in Divitipalli of the former Mahbubnagar district on Tuesday, Prashant Reddy claimed that the Andhra Pradesh government was plundering Krishna waters, which would be detrimental to the interests of Tela Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy, Nalgonda and Hyderabad districts. He said that if former Prime Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy had been a ‘water thief’, his son and current Andhra Pradesh Prime Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would have turned out to be a ‘bigger thief’. “We thought Jagan Mohan Reddy was a changed man,” the minister said, accusing him of being unfair to Telangana. Prashanth Reddy said Andhra Pradesh leaders would always act against Telangana’s interests. “The AP government is moving forward with the construction of irrigation projects without any permits. He had stated before NGT that he would not implement the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project without proper environmental clean-up, ”he said, claiming that the then YSR government had illegally diverted Krishna waters from Saisailam through the Regulator of Pothireddypadu Head. Reddy insisted that the Telangana government would file cases against the AP ” illegal projects’ before NGT and would also take the matter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

