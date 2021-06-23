



Jordan is racing against time to save a rare small fish from extinction as water levels falling partly caused by global warming threaten to dry up its final habitat.

The scientific name of the Dead Sea Teeth Aphanius dispar richardsoni has been on the International Union for Nature Talk red list since 2014.

The IUCN warns that the use of spring water and climate change are the main threats facing the four-centimeter-long, silver-colored fish.

This fish is threatened with extinction globally. It is endemic here and does not exist anywhere else, said Ibrahim Mahasneh, manager of the last house fish, the Fifa Nature Reserve.

Located about 140 kilometers (85 miles) southwest of Amman in the Jordan Rift Valley and 60 kilometers south of the Dead Sea, the area is the lowest wetland reserve on Earth.

Created in 2011, the reserve consists of about 20 square kilometers. It is located about 426 meters (1,400 feet) below sea level and is managed by an independent body, the Royal Society for Nature Conservation (RSCN).

Although the Hashemite kingdom is largely desert, this wetland area is crossed by streams and is home to a variety of wildlife plants and species, including birds.

We have a plan to save and breed this fish … to create a natural habitat for it to breed and at the same time to mitigate the existing threat, Mahasneh added.

The reserve is the last home for this endangered fish species, said environmental researcher Abdallah Oshoush, who works in the reserves. The male fish also has a blue stripe along its sides, while the female has incomplete black stripes.

It is not known how many remain, but monitoring programs have warned of a clear decline in the fish’s presence in recent years, Oshoush said.

Among the environmental threats that cause the numbers to fall is the lowering of the water level due to low rainfall and change in its environment, as well as the presence of other fish that feed on it and its eggs.

Researchers are now preparing to open an artificial pond just for carp so that they can grow safely and their eggs will not be swallowed by predators. Each season, a female produces about 1,000 eggs.

The goal is to then release the small fish into the natural environment.

Jordan is home to two unique species of fish that do not exist anywhere else in the world. These are our precious treasures and they must be preserved for our ecosystem, said RSCN spokesman Salem Nafaa.

Two decades ago the RSCN managed to rescue endangered fish Aphanuis Sirhani in its only habitat in the Azraq reserve, about 110 kilometers (65 miles) east of Amman.

It takes its scientific name from Wadi Sirhan, which stretches from the Arabian Peninsula to Azraq, but is commonly known in English as the Azraq killer.

Only about six inches tall, it is also silver, but the female stands out while the male has black stripes. In 2000, there were no more than 500 Azraq homicides in the oasis, meaning it was on the verge of extinction, said Nashat Hmaidan, director of the RSCN Biodiversity Monitoring Center.

It was shrinking significantly and reached only 0.02 per cent of the number of fish in the oasis, he said, blaming other predatory fish and migratory birds, as well as a drop in water levels.

The RSCN studied the life cycle of fish and determined that shallow water was needed to lay eggs and should be isolated from other species for the best chance of survival.

We collected 20 fish over two years and placed them in a designated concrete pond for breeding.

After the first fish were released back into the waters, the team saw that its presence had increased from 0.02 percent to nearly 50 percent. It was a great success, he added.

Twenty years later, Azraq’s murder accounts for nearly 70 percent of the fish in the waters. But he warned that the goal now is for the numbers to never fall below 50 per cent.

Hazem Hrisha, director of the Azraq Wetland Reserve, highlighted its important biodiversity, with more than 133 plant species and more than 163 invertebrate species.

The reserve is located on the most important bird migration routes, he said, adding that two-thirds of the bird species found in the kingdom were recorded in Azraq.

