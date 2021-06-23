In a major blow to Olin, the Supreme Court annuls the appointments of 20 ministers

KP government Sharma Oli is an interim government.

This is what the Supreme Court said on Tuesday, after overturning the appointments of 17 ministers and three state ministers, citing Article 77 (3) of the constitution.

Responding to six different petitions filed against Olis’s move to expand his Council of Ministers twice after his decision to dissolve the House on May 21 to June 4 and June 10 a separate bench of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana and Justice Prakash Kumar Dhungana called the appointments unconstitutional and ordered that ministers not be allowed to perform their duties.

The June 4 and 10 appointments by the President on the recommendation of the Cabinet are against the purpose and spirit of the constitution, the Supreme Court order states. An interim order has been issued not to allow ministers to perform their duties until the case is completed.

The Martha High Court order comes as another blow to Oli, as at least three of his governments’ decisions have been blocked by the judiciary over the past two weeks, just as the Constitutional Bench will kick off the final hearing on petitions against May 21st. his Demolition of the house.

By Tuesday’s order, the Oli government was left with five ministers, including himself.

The article of the constitution that the court cited to dismiss 20 ministers from their positions says that if the Office of the Prime Minister falls vacant after the Prime Minister fails to win a vote of confidence or resigns, the same Council of Ministers will continue to act until another Council of Ministers is formed.

Oli lost a vote of confidence on May 10 after at least 28 members of his party, CPN-UML, decided to abstain. The Nepal Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) as well as part of the Janata Samajbadi Party voted against. But up to 15 members of the Janata Samajbadi Party’s Mahantha Thakur-Rajendra Mahato faction remained neutral after they had backed Oli.

Oli, however, was reappointed prime minister three days later on May 13 after the opposition alliance failed to show a majority, largely because of the Thakur-Mahato faction. Constitutionalistically, Oli had to secure a vote of confidence within 30 days of June 12th. But instead, he urged President Bidya Devi Bhandari to invoke Article 76 (5), saying there was no situation for him to get a majority. Bhandari forced.

When Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba on May 21 demanded the government with the signatures of 149 lawmakers, including 26 from the UML Madhav Nepal faction, Oli also went to President Bhandari, claiming he had the support of 153 lawmakers. Bhandari disqualified both claims. Oli dispersed the Chamber; Bhandari approved.

Experts and analysts say Oli had become caretaker prime minister on the day he lost his vote of confidence on May 10, and that after the dissolution of the House, he was only authorized to run for office.

From a constitutional point of view, the court has made it clear that Oli is not a full-fledged prime minister, said Bhimarjun Acharya, a lawyer specializing in constitutional law. Following the dissolution of the House and the announcement of the polls, he was automatically reduced to a caretaker Prime Minister with a term of office of only six months.

After dissolving Parliament for the first time on December 20th as well, Oli had refused to admit that he was an interim prime minister and carried out a similar expansion of his Council of Ministers, which was also criticized then.

After his second dissolution of the Chamber, Oli not only expanded his Council of Ministers, but took a number of decisions, which are only allowed to a full government.

Some of the Oli’s interim government decisions that were blocked by the court in recent days include an ordinance on the Citizenship Act, the export of sand, stone and pebbles, and the development of hydropower projects within national parks and conservation areas.

The June 4 decision to expand its Council of Ministers was taken by Oli to accommodate the Thakur-Mahato faction of the Janata Samajbadi Party.

The deal between Oli and Thakur himself was seen as a mysterious deal by many as the two leaders were poles divided on many fronts. Oli is known as a leader with his disgust towards Madhesis is not hidden and Thakur is known as a leader who has supported the cause of Madhes and Madhesis. When Madhes was burning in 2015, Oli was in charge of leading a campaign to proclaim the constitution at all costs, while Thakur was one of the politicians who led Tarai’s protests.

Oli, however, needed Thakurs support. The Thakur faction never made it clear how it benefited by supporting Oli, except saying the government had agreed to address some of its demands on citizenship and constitutional change issues and the release of some of its leaders, including Resham Chaudhary.

The Supreme Court, however, on June 10 issued an order to the government urging it not to implement the ordinance on the Citizenship Act, saying this could have long-term implications.

If you follow the pattern of Supreme Court decisions in recent days, it is clear that Oli is getting weaker day by day and this could also be an indication of the restoration of the House, said Narayan Dhakal, a writer and a political analyst, who was with CPN-UML in the past.

The resurrection of the House even after Olis’s second attempt to disperse it will be a political but also a moral blow to him.

At this time, we have to wait and see. Oli now has a handful of ministers from his faction. That could make it even more comfortable for him to make whatever decision he wants, said CK Lal, a political analyst who is also a columnist for the Post. It’s actually a moral issue, but Oli doesn’t care about morality.

Lal also doubted whether this order could be interpreted as big action for Oli for the election.

This could also be a basis for legitimizing his House distribution movement, Lal said. In the long run, the country appears to be heading towards the annulment of the current constitution. When the court, the executive and the legislature continue to fight with each other, how can the constitution stand?

Of the 30 petitions against the dissolution of the Chamber, one is from the opposition alliance led by Congress President Deuba submitted by 146 members of the dissolved Chamber. Of these, 23 are from the Madhav Nepal faction of the Olis party, UML.

The opposition coalition has demanded that the House be restored and Deuba appointed Prime Minister, as he had submitted the signatures of up to 149 lawmakers before the President on 21 May.

In his response to the court on June 18, Oli, however, had argued that the formation of the government was a political process and that the court could not make a decision on issues such as the right of the President.

Former President Daman Nath Dhungana said the Supreme Court has been correcting the mistakes made by Oli and the Tuesday order simply proves this.

But what course Nepalese policy will follow is still uncertain, Dhungana told the Post. We are living in extraordinary times. Most of the political issues that needed to be resolved at the political level are reaching the court.

The Tuesday order leaves the Olis Council of Ministers with only four membersMinister of Finance Bishnu Poudel, Minister of Education Krishna Gopal Shrestha, Minister of Justice Lilanath Shrestha and Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Basanta Nembang. All are close believers of Olis from his UML party.

Besides Oli, the other loser from the Marta court order is the Thakur-Mahato faction of the Janata Samajbadi Party.

On June 4, Oli had appointed Mahato Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development. Similarly, Sharat Singh Bhandari, Anil Jha, Laxman Lal Karna, Bimal Shrivastav, Uma Shankar Argariya, Chanda Chaudhary and Ekbal Miya were appointed ministers by the Janata Samajbadi Party just as Chandra Kanta Chaudhary and Renuka Gurung were appointed state ministers.

He also appointed Raghubir Mahaseth Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister and Sher Bahadur Tamang Minister from UML.

On June 10, Khagaraj Adhikari, Nainkala Thapa, Jwala Kumari Sah, Narad Muni Rana, Raj Kishwor Yadhav (JSP), Ganesh Pahadi and Mohan Baniya were appointed ministers. Asha Kumari BK was appointed Minister of State for Forests and Environment.

Six individuals, including senior lawyer Dinesh Tripathi, on June 7 had filed special demands demanding that Olis expand the Council of Ministers and remove the new ministers from carrying out their duties.

The Supreme Court has banned Olis’s intention to become an authoritarian ruler, said Tripathi, one of the applicants. Recent Supreme Court rulings have helped put the constitution back on track. This is a strong indication that the House will be back to work.

Bipin Adhikari, an expert on constitutional issues, described the March High Court ruling as bold.

Recent rulings, including today, indicate that the Supreme Court will not compromise on the constitution, said Adhikari, the former dean of the Kathmandu University School of Law. Court orders in the recent past lead us to believe that the court believes that the dissolution of the Chamber is unconstitutional.

The UML and the Thakur-Mahato faction have dismissed the court order, saying it interferes in political affairs.

The order is unlisted. This is neither a guardian nor a coalition government, said Laxman Lal Karna of the Thakur-Mahato faction of the Janata Samajbadi Party. How can four ministers run a country devastated by floods and landslides other than the Covid-19 pandemic, without home and health ministers?