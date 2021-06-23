US fighter jets fly on first combat missions outside foreign aircraft carrier since World War II





The missions against ISIS also marked the first fight for Britain’s new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, the largest ship the Royal Navy has ever placed at sea, and the first combat action for a British aircraft carrier in a decade.

Captain James Blackmore, commander of the air force on board Queen Elizabeth, said the last time American planes flew combat missions from a foreign aircraft carrier was in 1943, when American planes were deployed by Britain’s Victorian HMS in the South Pacific.

U.S. F-35B aircraft flying against ISIS were joined by similar British aircraft in support of Operation Shader UK and US Army Internal Operation.

A total of 18 U.S. and UK F-35Bs have been launched aboard the 65,000-ton Queen Elizabeth, the largest number of advanced fighter jets ever placed on a ship.

US-designed F-35Bs are high-level stealth aircraft that can land vertically, enabling them to land on smaller warships than the massive 100,000-ton Nimitz-class carriers that are the backbone of the fleet. of the US Navy. “The level of integration between the Royal Navy, the Royal Air Force and the U.S. Marine Corps is really unclear and evidence of how close we have become,” Blackmore said. “The ability to operate from the sea with the most advanced fighter jets ever created is a milestone in our history, providing security for our allies and demonstrating the UK ‘s formidable air power against our adversaries,” the British secretary said. of Defense Ben Wallace. . Queen Elizabeth is leading the UK-based Greek Defense Group 21, which is on a seven-month, 30,000-mile (48,280-kilometer) mission that will take it all the way to Japan and South Korea, including an expected transit of South China Sea. The strike group of carriers is expected to visit 40 countries during its deployment across the Mediterranean and Indian Oceans on its way to the Pacific. “To date we have exerted diplomatic influence on behalf of the United Kingdom through a series of exercises and engagements with our partners – now we are ready to deliver a strong naval-based air force punch against a common enemy,” said Commodore Steve. Moorhouse, commander of the strike group in the UK. “The inclusion of Queen HMS Elizabeth and her air force in this campaign also sends a broader message. It demonstrates the speed and agility with which a UK-led strike group can inject fifth-generation combat power into any operation. “, everywhere in the world., offering the British government and our allies the real military and political choice,” Moorehouse said. Blackmore said the British fighter jets from the carrier were the first from the UK since it participated in missions over Libya in 2011 during a NATO-led intervention in the country’s civil war. The British Ministry of Defense describes the Strike Group 21 as “the largest concentration of naval and air power to leave the UK in a generation”. US and Dutch warships are also part of the fleet.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos