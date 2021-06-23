4 years after Catalonia’s bid for Independence, Spain forgives 9 Separatist LeadersExBulletin

Spain has pardoned nine leaders in the Catalan Independence movement who were convicted of insurgency in 2019. Catalonia’s failed bid for 2017 was the biggest political crisis of modern Spain.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

In Spain now, where today, the country’s central government pardoned nine politicians and activists who had been imprisoned after seeking independence for the region of Catalonia. They were the leaders of the 2017 referendum on Catalan independence, which Spain said was illegal. All were convicted of insurgency and sentenced to up to 13 years in prison. Reporter Alan Ruiz Terol is covering the story for News in English and joins us now from Barcelona.

Welcome

ALAN RUIZ TEROL: Hello, Ailsa.

CHANG: Hello. So these apologies, I mean, they were announced by the prime minister’s office in Madrid. Do we know why the government is taking this step now?

RUIZ TEROL: Yes. Today’s pardons are widely regarded as one of the most important decisions Pedro Sanchez will ever face as prime minister. And there is something he has said several times, which I think really captures the message he is trying to send. It is said that the pardons will allow nine people to leave prison, but they will benefit millions more, especially pro-independence supporters who believe their leaders should not be in jail for fulfilling their political promises. Sanchez has talked a lot about reconciliation, coexistence, essentially recovering a relationship that has been damaged after years of political strife.

CHANG: And who exactly are the people who have forgiveness today?

RUIZ TEROL: So these nine people were basically some of the most important leaders of the independence movement in 2017 when Catalonia held the unauthorized referendum. Most of them were politicians, former members of the regional government, former speaker of the Catalan parliament. And there are also two activists jailed for leading protests against Spain’s attempts to ban voting. And some of these people continued to be extremely influential in Catalonia, for example, the former vice-president, Oriol Junqueras. And he recently voiced support for the pardons and even suggested that Catalonia should not try to hold a new unilateral referendum as it did in 2017. And this was seen by some as a major concession to the Spanish government.

CHANG: Well, Catalonia, I mean, it has had a very long history of seeking independence from Spain. Can you just talk to us about what pushed this movement?

RUIZ TEROL: Yes, of course. Catalonia has its own language, its own history and a special pride. There are even many people in Catalonia who do not feel Spanish at all. And while there have always been people who support Catalan independence, the move became really common a decade ago, more or less, when the financial and austerity crisis was hitting Spain extremely hard, and people were tired of politicians. There was a turning point. There was a decision by the Spanish high court against the so-called new statute of autonomy of Catalonia, a kind of regional constitution, which was supported by many Catalans. And for example, constitutional court judges rejected the idea that Catalonia is a nation, and many Catalans did not like that. So people started participating in mass pro-independence demonstrations. And the politicians of the region did not want to lose, so they promised to give independence.

CHANG: Right. Well, where does this latest apology leave the independence movement now in Catalonia?

RUIZ TEROL: Yes. Some of these independence leaders will continue to play a key role, for sure. But they can not be included as much as they want because the pardons are partial. This means that they can leave prison, but they are barred from holding public office. And they have also been warned that if charged with new crimes, they will be sent back to prison. But there are other politicians leading the movement now. And the separatist parties are actually continuing to strengthen, having recently surpassed 50% of the vote in the election for the first time.

CHANG: Wow.

RUIZ TEROL: And their two main goals now are a general amnesty and a self-determination referendum.

CHANG: All right.

RUIZ TEROL: And while the Spanish government is willing to talk, it seems unlikely that they will make more concessions than these apologies because so many people in Spain …

CHANG: Yes.

RUIZ TEROL: … See them as many already ….

CHANG: All right.

RUIZ TEROL: … Especially right-wing parties.

CHANG: This is reporter Alan Ruiz Terol in Barcelona.

Thank you.

(Voice of music)

Copyright © 2021 NPR All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created in a short time up to Folje8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and manufactured using a transcription ownership process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. Authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.