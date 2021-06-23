Single game sports betting in Canada

OTTAWA Betting on single football, hockey and other sports games will become legal in Canada, with the provinces ready to decide on the future federal law.

The Senate has passed Bill C-218, a private-member bill that changes the provisions of the Criminal Code around gambling to single currently illegal sports games, in addition to horse racing in an effort to win back customers from sites in offshore, US casinos and illegal bookbinding.

The upper house approved the bill Tuesday by a vote of 57-20. It now awaits royal approval to become law.

Conservative MP Kevin Waugh’s bill garnered renewed enthusiasm from lawmakers in the four main parties and marks the third time a future law with the same purpose has crossed a path through Parliament, but never so far.

Similar legislation dragged on the House of Commons with the support of all parties almost a decade ago, but established in the Senate and died when elections were called in 2015.

A second attempt by New Democrat MP Brian Masse also failed after the then-Liberal majority voted for its private member’s bill in collaboration with the Conservatives in 2016.

The Liberals then rolled the dice last November with their own legislation, which they later removed when Waugh agreed to include its protection for the equestrian industry in his bill.

The bill passed the House with multi-party support in February.

The legislation has been embraced by the Canadian Football League, the National Hockey League and other professional sports. It has also gained trial support from a close knight community that remains wary of casinos and foreign gambling sites trespassing on its terrain.

Conservative Sen. David Wells, who sponsored the upper house bill, predicted that allowing Las Vegas-style single-player betting would eat into the black market by billions of dollars and redirect that revenue to the coffers. of provincial government.

Currently, he told the Senate during the final debate last week, “Canadians are placing billions of dollars worth of betting each year through these (offshore) countries, which go completely unregulated to Canada.”

Provincial governments, which regulate gambling in Canada, have demanded that betting on a single event be legalized, Wells added, arguing that they will reap billions in revenue that could be used to support addiction, health care , education and other benefits.

Some provinces are preparing to catch on to blocked revenue streams.

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation is “positioned to allow single-event online betting almost instantly” through PlayNow.com, said Travis Paterson, a spokesman for the BC Department of Public Safety.

Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey said in an interview the province plans to “set the framework by this fall” and implement the new regulations and licensing rules before the end of the year.

The changes that allow bettors to bet on a single game of the BC Lions or Toronto Maple Leafs, however over time odds require regulatory changes at the provincial level, but not legislative changes, facilitating the path to gambling in a single event.

More than two dozen U.S. states have moved to legalize sports betting in a single event after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a federal ban in 2018, removing customers from Ontario casinos in Windsor and Niagara Falls.

Waugh has said the main goal of the Bill C-218 is to level the way globally against major foreign sites like Bet365 and Bodog that raise more than $ 4 billion from Canadian bookmakers each year, according to the Canadian Gaming Association.

Casinos can benefit as well, but BC and Ontario say one-game bets will not be limited to the casino floor.

The CFL said in a statement that clearing the bill from both chambers “will move sports betting out of the shadows and into daylight where it belongs”.

TheScore, which operates a popular North American betting app, captures the online gaming market in Canada between US $ 4.3 billion and US $ 5.4 billion in annual revenue.

“All of these tax dollars are floating to the skies,” said John Levy, chairman and CEO of the Toronto-based company, in an interview.

Gamblers will be much more eager to throw money at individual games than just at the “princesses” of Proline-style betting, where they bet on a fixed chance of about two or more games he said.

When you think of sports betting people … it basically is, But who do you like tonight? Will you bet on Jays or will you bet on the Yankees? ” Said Levy, whose app competes with casinos and online sports betting giants like New York-based FanDuel and Boston-based DraftKings.

Not everyone was so enthusiastic.

More than 20 senators voted in favor of a pair of changes that failed to pass last week. The proposed changes would return the bill back to the Commons for further consideration, potentially reinforcing its loss as lawmakers prepare to stand up for the summer recess on Wednesday and their fall return remains in doubt ahead of possible elections.

“This piece of legislation has a lot of tentacles that could have been seen and should have been looked at more closely,” said Sen. Vern White, a member of the Canadian Senate Group who introduced an amendment last week calling for match-fixing. as a crime.

The initial purpose of banning sports betting with a single event was to limit match arrangement is easier to sketch when there is only one game to manipulate, but it became increasingly ineffective amid rising betting sites offshore.

Senator Brent Cotter, a member of the Independent Senate Group, said Supreme Court precedents and legal opinions given to a Senate committee make it “clear” that the provisions of the Criminal Code on fraud and “in-game fraud” already include regulation of matches.

The risk of manipulation lies at lower levels like junior hockey in league or baseball, he said, where players earn far less than their big league counterparts, making the need to pull gambling out of the clutches of the market black even more urgent.

“There is a risk that players will be susceptible to bribery to throw a match. And then they are drawn into a culture where they are blackmailed into continuing it further,” Cotter said in an interview.

Kahnaw Mohawk Council: ke had also called for adjustments to allow local units to administer a lottery scheme, including sports betting. Independent Senator Mary Jane McCallum introduced a change in that direction that they could Monday with a 43-21 vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 22, 2021.

With files by Joan Bryden