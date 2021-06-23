International
The other governor SA warns of China’s ‘insecurity and power’
The other South Australian governor says Australia is facing an “insecure” China with a “deeply protective mindset” in a speech as it approaches the end of its term as secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
Insecurity and power can be an unstable combination, all the more so if mistreated unintentionally, Frances Adamson told the National Press Club on Wednesday.
Adelaide, born and educated, Adamson will take on the role of SA Governor in October, after five years at the helm of DFAT and a long career as a diplomat and advisor.
An international adviser to former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, she served as Australian Ambassador to China from 2011-2015, and also held posts in Hong Kong and Taiwan and served twice on the Australian High Commission in London, including as Deputy Commissioner Senior from 2005-08.
She had also served as Chief of Staff of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense from 2009-10.
Adamson said China is talking about a new way of international relations as if it were fairer, but remains a pure policy of power.
Few really understand that this great power is still uncertain, as much as it is driven by ambition, she said.
That she has a deeply defensive mindset, perceiving external threats even when pushing her own interests above those of others.
Too is too willing to doubt content instead of judging matters on their individual merits.
The speech came as a new Lowy Institute poll found that more than 60 per cent of Australians see Beijing as a growing security threat, responding negatively to Chinese investment in Australia and Chinese environmental policies, governance and military activity.
The annual survey of more than 2,200 Australians found that 16 per cent of respondents trusted China a big deal or somewhat in its international conduct almost 40 percentage points lower than in 2018.
About 63 per cent of respondents said they now see China as more of a security threat to Australia than an economic partner, while more than half said Australia-China relations pose a critical threat to national security.
Beijing has launched in the last 12 months a series of harmful trade attacks against Australia after Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
These include bans and tariffs on exports, including coal, cereals and seafood.
China also remains angry with Australia over foreign interference and investment laws and the decision to ban Huawei from using the countries’ 5G.
Adamson, a former ambassador to China, said Australia’s interests would be served by a regional balance that favors freedom.
She said the West’s advantage in economic and military power is falling and the international order is being restored.
How Australia responds to China, climate change, emerging international organizations will be essential.
Smart diplomacy and adhering to a rule-based approach will help to navigate a more chaotic world, she said.
Our alliance with the United States remains fundamental.
Working in open-minded cooperation with countries with different views is also important, especially in Asia, and she called China as the country most in need of active Australian diplomacy.
AAP
