Khairy: Mass vaccination is the way out of pandemic crises

“Our way out of this crisis … depends on our collective strength as a society to prepare a rapid immunization plan as it administers new daily cases and grows in terms of hospital capacity,” he said at the virtual start. of the World Bank The latest Malaysian Economic Monitor entitled Weathering the Surge on Wednesday (June 23rd).

Khairy, who is also Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, noted that the recently launched National Recovery Plan has outlined vaccination goals to allow for the gradual reopening of economic and social activities.

“The cure for breaking the painful exchange between lives and livelihoods is simply vaccines.

“It has to be fast, efficient and widely available,” he said.

Under the recovery plan, the opening of more economic and social sectors would take place in stages as daily Covid-19 cases decrease, occupational intensive care unit (ICU) occupancy and an increasing percentage of the population is fully vaccinated.

To achieve this, Khairy said the government set a target for administering 200,000 vaccines per day by July.

“I am pleased to say that we achieved this target ahead of schedule with 215,000 hits on June 15,” he added.

As of June 19, he said, 4.08 million individuals or 12.5% ​​of the population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 1.58 million of that number have received two full doses.

“The government is confident of administering 11 million doses in July, 13 million doses by the end of August and another eight million doses by the end of September,” he said.

That meant 60% of the population would have been vaccinated by the end of September, he added.