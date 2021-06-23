Terror threat to S’pore remains high, self-radicalized individuals main internal threat: ISD report, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – The threat of terrorism against Singapore remains high as terrorist groups continue to spread their influence online amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Department of Homeland Security (ISD) said on Wednesday (June 23rd).

Although there is currently no specific or credible intelligence indicating an imminent terrorist attack in Singapore, the department noted that it had averted terrorist attacks by two young Singaporeans who were targeting places of worship here.

These cases underscore the very real threat of lone wolf attacks by self-radicalized individuals, ISD said in the third edition of its Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report.

Domestically, the threat of terrorism stems primarily from self-radicalized individuals who are influenced by violent online material, the department noted.

Since 2015, 54 people have been treated under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for terrorism-related conduct. Among them, 44 – consisting of 32 Singaporeans and 12 foreigners – were self-radicalized.

The Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report, released every two years, aims to inform Singaporeans about the security environment here and regionally. It was first published in June 2017.

In a previous report released in January 2019, ISD had said that the threat to Singapore was high and that the most urgent threat the country faced was from the terrorist group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and its collaborators.

ISIS and the al-Qaeda terrorist cell continue to be major threats, and ISD said these groups have stepped up online efforts to inspire their supporters to organize terrorist attacks.

“Global terrorist groups like ISIS and Al-Qaeda have proven resilient and adaptable, despite their leadership losses and setbacks in recent years,” the department said.

“Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, they have stepped up their recruitment and propaganda efforts on social media, encouraging their supporters around the world to carry out attacks.”

Jemaah Islamiyah, the al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group, remains a covert terrorist threat, ISD said. She shared how there are recent signs that the group is rebuilding its military capabilities and could be involved again in terrorist violence in Indonesia.

While Islamic terrorism remains a major concern, far-right extremism is also an emerging threat, the department said.

He added that such radical behavior, which supports racial superiority and anti-Islam and anti-immigration ideas, has emerged as a major concern abroad and is threatening to grow faster in somewhat Western countries.

Right-wing extremist groups are said to have become more organized and capable of attacking, the ISD noted.

He also warned how such violence could provoke retaliatory attacks by Islamic terrorist groups.

Of the two possible lone wolf attacks the department failed, one was planned by a 16-year-old student from Singapore who was arrested under ISA last December for plotting to attack Muslims in two mosques here on the second anniversary of the attacks. Christchurch in New Zealand

The teenager is the youngest person detained under the ISA and the first detainee to be influenced by far-right extremist ideology.

In February, 20-year-old Amirull Ali, a full-time national soldier in the Singapore Armed Forces, was arrested under ISA for planning to use a knife to attack and kill Jews leaving a synagogue and taking weapons out country.



The knife (left) which Amirull Ali intended to use to attack the Jews on the road Maghain Aboth Synagoguein Waterloo. PHOTOS: SERN INTERIOR SECURITY DEPARTMENT, ST FILE

While Singapore has not seen widespread expressions of Islamophobia and such cases are generally sporadic and restrained, that does not mean it is immune to them, ISD said. He warned that such rhetoric is prevalent on social media.

“We must remain vigilant and take a firm stand against any rhetoric that incites hatred or hostility towards other communities and remove the line in pursuing any violent action, no matter how justified,” she said.

In its report, the department noted how events abroad could provoke strong public reactions and warned that Singaporeans are sensitive to the impact of these developments, which could motivate individuals at risk of society for violence.

For example, following terrorist attacks in France and other parts of the world stemming from the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad by the French magazine Charlie Hebdo late last year, 37 people in Singapore were investigated for making inflammatory social media posts. , among other things.

ISD also stressed that the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict has provoked strong reactions in Singapore and other parts of the world.

Reactions to the conflict have largely shifted away from extremist and violent rhetoric, he added.

Amirull is the only case of domestic terrorism that is revealed to be so embittered by the conflict to the extent that he wanted to get involved in armed violence.

While the Government will continue to increase its counter-terrorism capabilities, ISD stressed the critical role of the community in combating such threats, particularly in detecting and preventing lone wolf attacks by self-radicalized people.

She said the SGSecure anti-terrorism movement, which was launched in 2016, has helped raise awareness, train and mobilize the community in the fight against terrorism.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Secretary of State Desmond Tan said authorities may not be able to detect any radicalized individuals. He also underlined the importance of communities’ response in the fight against terrorism.

“Public vigilance remains key to detecting self-radicalized individuals. As can be seen from overseas terrorist incidents and the plots of recent failed attacks involving two self-radicalized Singaporean youth, such attacks are difficult to detect. prevented and can occur quickly without much warning, “said ISD.