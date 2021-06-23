International
Man on hunger strike in Melbourne hotel quarantine after losing mother’s death in WA
An Australian Australian whose mother died while he was quarantined at a hotel in Melbourne is on a hunger strike to draw attention to how compassionate people are treated in quarantine.
Main points:
- James Turbitt’s 62-year-old mother died while he was in quarantine
- He is now struggling to return to WA for her funeral
- The prime minister says decisions on exemptions are based on health advice
James Turbitt, 35, was living in Belgium when he made an emergency in Australia last week while his 62-year-old mother was suffering in hospital.
The only flight he could catch was to Melbourne, so he made a desperate plea to the authorities to let her fly across the country to Perth to see her in the hospital before she died.
But his request was denied.
“This is probably the most compelling reason for a compassionate exception,” Mr Turbitt said.
He said he was left “speechless” and “massively crashed” by systems that did not allow him to visit his mother for her last moments.
“I’m just lost in words and worried,” he said.
“I’m heartbroken and devastated.
“I just hope it doesn’t happen to anyone again.”
The fight continues to make it to the funeral
When his mother was only 12 hours old, a doctor at the hospital wrote a letter of support to Mr Turbitt.
But he was told by authorities that his request could not be accepted because there were restrictions to ensure the safety of the community, and since he had traveled from overseas he was a much higher risk of being exposed and spreading, COVID- 19.
But Mr Turbitt said he had already returned numerous negative tests.
He is now struggling to return to WA for her funeral.
He was told even if he was given permission to enter the WA, he would surely have to arrange a charter flight at his own expense because international passengers who had not completed quarantine were not allowed to board commercial flights.
He said he had been on a hunger strike since Saturday to try and gain some attention and “probably turned some heads at the top of the food chain” because the exclusion system was not working for people in need.
“They’ve had enough time to sort these things out, but the rules are super strict anyway and I don’t understand them,” he said.
Mr Turbitt said he was unsure how long he would continue his hunger strike.
“The first few days I was so depressed by the despair and sadness, I was not even hungry anyway,” he said.
“I’m not really hungry, yet.
“When I feel really weak, I’m probably going to eat something.”
The situation is ‘very difficult’, says the Prime Minister
He will leave the hotel quarantine in Melbourne on July 2 before flying to Perth, where his family is waiting to hold the funeral.
WA Prime Minister Mark McGowan said Mr Turbitt’s situation was “very difficult”.
“That sounds very disturbing to him,” said Mr. McGowan.
“Summer is very sad and it has happened to many people.
“This is one of the issues when you live abroad, so you may not be able to come back for these kinds of things.”
Mr McGowan said decisions regarding people entering the WA were taken by the WA and WA Health Police and were in line with health advice.
A police spokesman said WA Police did not issue hotel quarantine exemptions outside the Australian Health Protection Agreement (AHPPC) without written agreement from the Department of Health.
“Exceptions outside the AHPPC agreement are extremely rare and are usually accompanied by very tragic circumstances, where a person is returning with extremely complex medical conditions which cannot be managed in the hotel quarantine, such as people returning to enter palliative care. “, said the spokesman in a statement.
“WA Health has continuously improved its ability to be able to manage a range of complex medical issues in hotel quarantine.”
What you need to know about coronavirus:
The form is being uploaded …
