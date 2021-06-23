A shipwrecked trail of destruction in Sri Lanka





He refrained from giving an exact cause, saying post-mortem analyzes are still being performed. The burnt MV X-Press Pearl sinks near the port of Colombo, Sri Lanka. Credit:Sri Lanka Navy / AP Thus Kaphanushanhe of the Turtle Conservation Project blamed the fire and chemicals the ship was carrying for killing the turtles. With more than three decades of experience in turtle conservation, Kapurushehe said the dead turtles had oral, cloacal and throat bleeding and specific parts of their carapace have burns and signs of erosion. The sea near Sri Lanka and its coastline are home to five species of turtles that come regularly to lay eggs. March through June is the peak season for turtle arrivals. What is happening now is unnatural, said Muditha Katuwawala of Pearl Protectors, a Sri Lankan maritime conservation organization. He expressed concern about the number of reported wildlife disasters since the ship caught fire. This is definitely beyond any number we have ever seen. These turtles always come back to our shores to lay their eggs, he said. When they come back and this is homecoming, in fact it is very sad. While dead animals sometimes bathe ashore, especially when Sri Lankan monsoon season causes rough seas, the rising number of reported deaths indicates a link to the ship, defense advocates said. The United Nations on Saturday warned that the disaster could have devastating consequences. An environmental emergency of this nature causes significant damage to the planet from the release of hazardous substances into the ecosystem, said UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka Hanaa Singer-Hamdy. This, in turn, threatens the lives and livelihoods of the population in coastal areas. Loading Lalith Ekanayake, a marine and coastal ecologist, suspects, based on the nature of the fire and the amount of chemicals, that at least 400 turtles may have died and their carcasses may have been submerged in the sea or moved to the deep sea. Sri Lanka plans to seek redress from X-Press Feeders, the shipowner, and they have already filed an interim claim of $ 40 million ($ 53 million). AP, Reuters, Washington Post

