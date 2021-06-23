The Prime Minister appoints Noor Ahmed as ADB ED

ISLAMABAD:



Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed the current Secretary of Economic Affairs, Noor Ahmed, as the new Executive Director of Pakistan at the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The prime minister has chosen Ahmed from a panel of six bureaucrats, an economy ministry official told the Express Tribune on Tuesday. ADB is headquartered in Manila, Philippines.

Ahmed, currently posted as Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division, is being transferred and appointed Executive Director / Alternate Executive Director of ADB for a four-year term effective from 1 July, according to an announcement issued by the Establishment Division.

Ahmed is said to be the most suitable candidate for the panelists due to his long tenure in the Ministry of Finance, where he dealt with important policy issues.

Read more: Pakistan, ADB agree to expand partnership

Ahmed has also worked as a special finance secretary. He has twice served as secretary of economic affairs dealing with international creditors and donors. In the original summary moved by the economy ministry, there were four candidates including Interior Secretary Yousaf Nasim Khokar, Energy Secretary Ali Reza Bhutta and Planning Secretary Hamid Yaqub Sheikh.

The Establishment Division had also added two other names, Health Secretary Amir Ashraf Khawaja and Railway Secretary Habibur Rehman Gilani. Hamid Yaqub Sheikh was the other candidate who had experience dealing with international creditors.

Sources said there was a possibility that Mohsin Chandna could be appointed as the new secretary of economic affairs. Chandna is currently serving as inter-provincial coordination secretary and was previously a strong candidate for finance secretary.

Noor Ahmed will take over his responsibilities from next month, initially from Islamabad due to restrictions imposed by ADB in light of the Covid-19 situation.

He will replace Shahid Mehmood, who will end his three-and-a-half year term this month. Mehmood was very proactive and set new standards for protecting the country’s interests in Manila. Unlike many, Mehmood was a practical man who defended Pakistan quotes for cheaper loans and also played a role in clearing many procedural hurdles, both in Manila and Islamabad, said an economic affairs ministry official.

Ahmed has been appointed for four years and during the first two years he will act as the executive director of ADB.

The executive director position rotates between Pakistan and the Philippines for two years. The executive director represents a constituency of seven countries comprising Kazakhstan, the Maldives, the Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Pakistan, the Philippines and Timor-Leste.

ADB appoints directors to its board with effect from July 1. Earlier, Pakistan’s former ADB chief executive Sami Saeed had refused to step down, forcing the then-president to cancel his appointment and call him back.

The ADB Board decides on policy issues for member countries and approves loans, both for budget support and for project lending, based on members’ requests.

ADB has remained one of Pakistan’s largest lenders. ADB has, in the past, taken a stand independent of the policies of the Bretton Woods – World Bank and International Monetary Fund institutions. However, recently it has also joined hands with the IMF when it comes to approving loans to support the budget for Pakistan.

The Manila-based borrower recently delayed approving a $ 300 million budget support loan as talks between Pakistan and the IMF remained unsuccessful under the program’s sixth review. An immediate challenge for the new chief executive will be to maintain ADB funding lines, especially at a time when IMF talks break down.

Pakistan’s gross financing requirements are estimated at over $ 25 billion for the next fiscal year and the government has planned to take over $ 17 billion in loans.

But the materialization of these loans will depend on Pakistan’s ability to agree to new terms with the IMF. The $ 17 billion borrowing plan includes $ 3.1 billion in financing from the IMF, $ 1.6 billion from ADB and over $ 2 billion from the World Bank.

The federal cabinet also approved a new plan Tuesday to promise Pakistan’s three airports, three highways and the Islamabad Expressway to collect $ 1.8 trillion in debt in the next fiscal year for budget financing.

Published in The Express Tribune, 23 Junethe third, 2021.

As Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay informed and join the conversation.