Rampedi apologizes to staff after ‘Tembisa 10’ reaction

The editor of Pretoria News, Piet Rampedi, has addressed the employees with a written apology to address the harsh reactions regarding the saga “Tembisa 10”, News24 reports.

News24 claims to have seen an email from Ramped addressed to Independent Media Editor-in-Chief Aneez Salie. Although Rampedi expressed “extremely bad” about the situation, he stood by the fact that Gosiame Sithole was pregnant and gave birth.

In his email, as quoted by News24, Rampedi wrote:

“I am sorry for the damage to the reputation it has caused after the event for my group, company and colleagues in general. I am fully aware that history, and the overall response, puts all my colleagues in a difficult position and under great public pressure.

“To be clear, the story gave the deniers an opportunity to aspiration for the professional integrity not only of me but also of my group colleagues. For this, I am extremely sorry. It was unfortunate. “And I would like to apologize to you, my colleagues and the group,” he said.

The “Tembisa 10” saga gained global traction after 37-year-old Sithole was reported to have given birth to pieces, thus breaking a world record.

However, Sithole was physically examined at Tembisa Hospital after EWN has reported and “medical evaluation has shown that there was no pregnancy. This also indicates that there are no physical signs to indicate a recent C section. ”