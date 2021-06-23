International
Rampedi apologizes to staff after ‘Tembisa 10’ reaction
The editor of Pretoria News, Piet Rampedi, has addressed the employees with a written apology to address the harsh reactions regarding the saga “Tembisa 10”, News24 reports.
News24 claims to have seen an email from Ramped addressed to Independent Media Editor-in-Chief Aneez Salie. Although Rampedi expressed “extremely bad” about the situation, he stood by the fact that Gosiame Sithole was pregnant and gave birth.
In his email, as quoted by News24, Rampedi wrote:
“I am sorry for the damage to the reputation it has caused after the event for my group, company and colleagues in general. I am fully aware that history, and the overall response, puts all my colleagues in a difficult position and under great public pressure.
“To be clear, the story gave the deniers an opportunity to aspiration for the professional integrity not only of me but also of my group colleagues. For this, I am extremely sorry. It was unfortunate. “And I would like to apologize to you, my colleagues and the group,” he said.
The “Tembisa 10” saga gained global traction after 37-year-old Sithole was reported to have given birth to pieces, thus breaking a world record.
However, Sithole was physically examined at Tembisa Hospital after EWN has reported and “medical evaluation has shown that there was no pregnancy. This also indicates that there are no physical signs to indicate a recent C section. ”
The national health department stated that there was no record of the distribution of decuplets in Gauteng, News24 adds.
Recent developments that have emerged have to do with Sithole, who was taken for psychiatric evaluation.
Rampedi went on to say that although he stood by Sithole with her story and had no reason to doubt the couple, he could have put more measures in place to verify the facts.
“Even though I stand by the fact that Sithole was pregnant, some aspects of the story could have been treated differently. Could I have handled the story much better? Definitely! Especially the verification process. Honestly, I have never treated the disintegration history as an investigation at all. “I did not use any investigative tool or checklist”, reads the email.
“They had no reason to lie to me about the pregnancy. For me, it was a celebration story. Therefore, I never asked for documentary pregnancy proofs, such as scanners and clinical cards, for example, as I would normally do with a research history. “There was nothing to investigate, I thought,” he said.
“However, judging by the sudden turn of events and the reaction from our government and wrongdoers, I was wrong. It was not necessarily a good story. “It was an investigative story and should have been treated as such,” he added.
Rampedi later mentioned that the couple was not happy conducting the interview by another reporter.
“The reality of the matter is that I asked the couple if they were open to the story being told by one of my reporters. They were not comfortable. They rejected the idea out of hand. They simply had matters of faith about respecting their security, culture, and religion. “They were paranoid, so they always had to agree on an interview,” he read in the email.
Photo: Twitter
