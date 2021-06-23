Pittsburgh Tech News International Business Plan





With 95 percent of the world’s customers located outside the United States and growing foreign competition domestically, international sales can help American companies of all sizes increase their competitiveness and achieve real business growth. Too often, however, new export companies will spend precious time and resources developing markets that may not offer the highest growth potential. By investing time and effort forward, you can position your company for success in the global market by developing an export plan. New companies to be exported should consider two points when considering international expansion: (1) your company’s export readiness, such as management support to go world, resources (time, personnel and financial means) ) needed to develop a new market, and a realistic understanding of the length of time it takes to develop a new market, and (2) the export potential of your product or service. An export plan can help companies answer these questions. An export plan is a business plan for your international business, and it will become part of your company’s overall business plan. Like a business plan, an export plan helps you understand the facts, limitations, and goals about your international endeavor. A written plan provides a roadmap for your business to help your company respond more efficiently – and confidently – to international inquiries, can help you optimize your export business operations, and can help you required if you are seeking financing to develop your export operations e.g. a working capital loan. An export plan will take into account the following elements: the export potential of your product or service, the identification of potential customers, the export price, production, financing and resources. Four Basic Steps to Creating an Export Plan 1. Identify the export potential of the goods or services to be exported: Overall, the success of your company’s goods or services in the US market is a good measure of the success of your product or service overseas. Another factor to consider is the uniqueness of your product or service. If your product is the first of its kind or technologically advanced, there is a good chance that this will translate into overseas success. 2. Identify target markets: Where can you successfully sell your product? Here, you will consider which countries have a demand for your product or service. What is the competitive environment in your target market?

Does the target market require product registrations or certifications, is an export license required?

What about Free Trade Agreement countries? A Free Trade Agreement is an agreement between two or more countries where countries agree on certain obligations, which usually include reduced tariffs and improved market access. The United States has 14 Free Trade Agreements with 20 countries. These are often the first export markets for American companies because of the benefits they provide. For example, Canada and Mexico are among the top export markets to the US and the two main export markets of Pennsylvania. With English being one of its official languages ​​and its geographical proximity, Canada is the first export market for many first time exporters. 3. Decide on a pricing strategy: Performing a discounted exercise will help you determine your competition in a target market. The discounted cost – or total cost delivered – is the total price of a product once it has arrived at a buyer’s door. At a minimum, the discounted cost includes the original product price, marketing, all shipping fees (both on land and ocean or air) plus duties and taxes. Once you add these costs to the original price of your goods, can you sell your product in the target market? The discounted cost of a product exported from the United States to Brazil, for example, can be twice the original price. 4. Define a strategy to find foreign buyers: To find foreign buyers, you will need to understand your customer profile and what marketing and distribution channels are needed in each market to reach your customers. Market entry strategies may include direct sales to an end user, cross-border e-commerce, indirect sales using a local sales agent, representative or distributor, or a combination thereof. Keep the plan simple and dynamic. Initially, the plan should be only a few pages long. As you gather additional information and insights, the plan will become more detailed. An export model can be found here: https://www.trade.gov/sample-export-plan. Think of the Pittsburgh U.S. Commercial Services office as a one-stop shop to connect you with the resources you will need to develop and implement your export plan. Please visit our website at https://www.trade.gov/pennsylvania-pittsburgh or contact our office at (412) 644-2800. LeeAnne Haworth is a Senior International Trade Specialist with the US Commercial Service in Pittsburgh.

