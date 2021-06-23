Team teams announce plan to merge on Amazon





The Teamsters International Brotherhood, backed by 1.4 million members, is launching an unprecedented nationwide effort to unite workers on Amazon. “We’re going to run Amazon,” Teamsters general manager James Phillip Hoffa told members at this year ‘s virtual congress. Hoffa called the e-commerce giant “an existential threat” to the unions and said Amazon workers want the support of Teamsters. Delegates to the 30th International Convention, with representatives from all 500 local Teamsters unions, will vote Thursday on a new resolution to build workers’ power on Amazon. According to the text of the special resolution obtained by CBS News, Teamsters is aiming to create a new division to work directly with Amazon employees. News of Amazon’s decision was first reported by Vice. Members will vote on the resolution which states that “building the workforce on Amazon and helping those workers reach a union contract is a top priority for Teamsters Union and the Union is committed to fully funding and supporting the Amazon Project”. The resolution also calls for a “unified approach” between regional partners, local unions, joint councils and international representatives in the fight against Amazon. Trend news “The next American job crisis is on the horizon, but we need to do the hard work needed to make it a reality,” Randy Korgan, National Teamsters Director for Amazon, wrote in a published last week. “Amazon will continue to struggle with workers seeking a secure job and a fair return to work, but our union and our wider movement is resilient,” Korgan continued. Teamsters, which describes itself on the union’s website as “the champion of freight drivers and warehouse workers”, has nearly 1,900 local affiliates across the US, Canada and Puerto Rico. Tuesday’s announcement from Teamsters comes in the middle of two Amazon days Prime Minister’s Day event, one of the busiest times for the company. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS News. Earlier this year, Amazon can easily a historic effort by its employees at Bessemer Warehouse, Alabama, to join the Railing, Wholesale and Stores Union (RWDSU). The effort by workers in Bessemer gained the attention of national leaders, including President Joe Biden, who signaled his support for the goal of unionization.

Amazon syndicate efforts fail in Alabama 05:16 The final count in those elections showed that 55% of the 5,867 eligible voters cast a ballot but only 738 workers voted in favor, according to the National Labor Relations Board which conducted the election. After those elections, RWDSU accused Amazon of intimidating workers to vote against the union while the company said its employees were the ones who made the choice to vote against union membership. coupling the organizers who saw the bitter battle in the playout in Bessemer felt energy despite the heavy loss and predicted that efforts by workers in Bessemer would motivate workers in other parts of the country to stand up for their rights. “We have built the power building in the logistics industry since before the significant labor law in this country was passed,” Korgan wrote. “But the true power of Amazon workers will take the fight on the store floor from Amazon workers and the solidarity from the storage and distribution of Teamsters.”

