Senior Director from Under Armor Joins CEO Coaching International | tidings

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / – CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for CEOs and entrepreneurs focused on global growth, is happy to announce Matt Shearer as Partner and its youngest Coach.
A highly motivated business leader and brand management executive with over 23 years of experience in building teams and leadership results on a global scale, Shearer is a culture-led, non-hierarchical leader and architect of cross-functional organizations and cooperative. He is a proven Operator and General Manager with extensive experience in setting up start-ups and repositioning and restructuring troubled businesses while scaling up growth and boosting operational efficiency.
In his 20+ years at the global sports equipment company Under Armor, Shearer played a major role in the early stages of Branding and Business Development, with a significant focus on elevating the brand to an international level. Shearer served as President of Under Armor Canada for nearly two decades. In 2003, he opened and founded the Canadian branch of the brand, building the cross-functional team and taking it from the beginning to $ 400 million across all distribution channels (Distributor, Wholesale, Retail, Digital, Licensed).
Shearer was the pioneer of the company’s growth in the Americas region, taking on the responsibility of leading the affiliate and distributor markets in Mexico, South America, Australia, and New Zeland, while boosting YOY double-digit growth across markets in the portfolio. He is also responsible for restructuring the regional brand team and brand position in 25+ markets within Europe. Most recently, in 2015, he was promoted to Senior Vice President of North American Operations Under Armor, a $ 3.5 billion Region.
“Matt Shearer is a perfect player on the team that leads on the premise of managing ownership and responsibility to foster a winning culture and mindset, “he said. Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. “It really illustrates what it means to ‘Make Big Happen’ and will make a great addition to our team of experienced coaches.”
Shearer believes success is driven by a strong team culture and says the community of coaches and clients at CEO Coaching International really embodies it.
“I’m very excited and proud to be part of such an accomplished group of entrepreneurs and executives that make up the CEO Coaching International team,” Shearer said. “CEO Coaching International has set a proven track record in building high-level and low-level growth with their clients, which exceeds industry standards. As an executive and operator, I have a passion and dedication to cultivate winning teams , to drive growth and deliver results I look forward to implementing this thinking and contributing within the Coaching International CEO’s landscape of clients. “
Shearer’s lifelong connection to sport helps define his transformative leadership style. He played NCAA cabbage in college and played professionally in both the Lacrosse National League and the Lacros League. He played on the Canadian Lacrosse National Team for 10 years.
Shearer received a degree in Psychology from Loyola University IN Maryland and is a member of YPO Maple Leaf (Toronto) He has been happily married to his wife Lizzy since 2005, and they have two children. He enjoys music, staying active, traveling, skiing, playing golf, having fun and spending a lot of time outdoors.
