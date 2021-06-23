Camps in FIU ready to organize summer entertainment | FIU News





Are you looking for a place to entertain your child during the summer? Do not ask for more than FIU. The university has several summer camp offers that parents and carers can enroll in now. Check out our programs below. Act! Sing! Valle! FIU Theater Summer Camp This summer at the FIU Theater camp, children will have an opportunity to develop valuable social skills, increase their confidence, and explore their creative side. In the morning, campers will take part in theater classes focusing on stories, voice, movement, music and improvisation. In the afternoon, they will put all the elements together to create, try and interpret their original self-written game. On the last day of camp, they will be presented to family and friends. The camp is open to all children aged 6-13, without the need for previous acting or theater experience. It runs weekdays, from July 12 to July 30 on the FIU main campus. The total cost is $ 550. For more information, see the camp website Jumpstart Journalist – Finding the Journalist Inside Call of all Miami-Dade and Broward high school students who enjoy writing! This three-week camp at the FIU Campus Bay Biscayne invites young writers to improve their journalistic skills. Attendees will go to: Work with a writing coach and professional journalists.

Do interviews with practitioners and professionals. Top “Rising Starts” will be entered in a Dow Jones News Fund scholarship competition. The camp runs from Monday to Friday from 1-5 pm from June 21 to July 12. Students can enroll even though the deadline has passed. Free lunch is provided. For more information, see the camp website She builds the summer camp The Construction Management Department of the College of Engineering will host “It Builds Summer Camp” from August 4th to August 6th. The main focus of the camp is introducing young high school women in South Florida to the diverse and exciting field of construction management career. Camp schedule includes hands-on activities, industry-leading speakers, and in-depth experience with innovative technologies. The cost of the camp is free. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, July 6th. To apply, please visit the camp website For further questions, please contact Camp Coordinator Natasha Wedderburn at [email protected] College of Arts, Sciences and Education Kids of all ages – from kindergarten to 12th grade – are invited to take part in a range of fun activities with CASE this summer. The college has eight different camps and programs. Activities range from kayaking to Biscayne Bay to learning about forensic science from crime scene investigation experts. CASE also offers programs designed for children with ADHD and similar challenges. For more information on college camps, check out college ones website

