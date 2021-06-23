Hong Kong protester faces first trial of city safety law





Mr Tongs’s lawyers are expected to argue, like many protesters, that the phrase represents a desire to regain Hong Kong’s unique identity from Beijing’s heavy influence. The government has said the slogan represents a call for independence and thus violates security law. That a political slogan could constitute a criminal offense is still a new and troubling idea in Hong Kong, where residents had decades enjoying the right to protest, largely unprecedented freedoms on Chinese territory. We need to consider the context. The words he had, we must understand that during that period these words were commonly said and displayed on many flags and banners in peaceful and even non-peaceful protests in Hong Kong, said Eric Cheung, a law lecturer at the University of Hong Kong The meaning of these words varies from person to person, Mr Cheung said. You now say that the use of these words carries only that meaning which means to overthrow the country, I think it is a debate. Even if Mr Tong is not convicted of terrorism, he faces a separate charge of causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. While awaiting trial, Mr Tong was sharing a cell with 10 men, according to Shiu Ka-chun, a former lawmaker who wrote on his social media page last year that he had visited him regularly. Mr. Shiu declined to comment on Mr. Tong. But in his posts on social media, he wrote that Mr. Tong has been reading books on history, including a memoir by Lee Teng-hui, Taiwan’s first democratically elected president. For those friends who are continuing to take a stand, he says wait and be patient, wrote Mr. Rain. For those who have left Hong Kong, he looks at it calmly and thinks, Hong Kong is in your hearts, everywhere is Hong Kong.

