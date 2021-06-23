ED gives banks 9,371 active crore seized by Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi | Latest India News





The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday transferred valuable assets 8,441 crore for banks that suffered losses due to fraud by Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. The three fugitives defrauded the public sector banks of 22,586 crore, of which 80.45% ( 18,170 crore) has been attached / captured by ED, the agency said in a statement. With the last transfer, the value of the assets 9,371 crore have been handed over to banks so far, which amounts to 40% of their losses, the agency said. They include valuable assets 329.67 crore that were confiscated, the agency further said. ED not only attached / seized assets worth Rs. 18,170.02 crore (80.45% of total loss to banks) in the case of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi under PMLA but also transferred part of the attached / seized assets of Rs. 9371.17 Crore in PSB and

Central government. – ED (@dir_ed) June 23, 2021 ED said it uncovered traces of money by exposing a network of domestic and international transactions and amassing assets abroad. The investigation revealed that the three defendants used dummy entities controlled by them for rotation and withdrawal of funds provided by banks, he said. The agency also said extradition requests have been sent to the places where the three accused live. While Mallya and Modi live in London (UK), Choksi chose Antigua and Barbuda after fleeing India. Mallya has been denied permission to appeal to the UK Supreme Court, which has made his extradition to India almost final. While Modi’s extradition to India has also been cleared, Choksi is waging a legal battle in Antigua to stop the court from sending him to India. Mallya and Modi have been declared fugitive economic offenders by the PMLA court in India, which handles money laundering cases. While Mallya is accused of defrauding a bank consortium over 9,000 crore including his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, both Modi and his uncle Choksi are wanted in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud 14,500 crore. Modi was arrested on 19 March 2019 and placed in Wandsworth Prison in London. From prison, he appeared in court hearings via video link as the case went on for years. Once extradited, Modi will be held in Mumbai Arthur Road Jail, who kept a special cell ready for him in Barracks 12. If placed in this barracks, previously prepared for Vijay Mallya, Modi will likely take up three square feet. personal space, a cotton mat, pillow, sheet and blanket will be provided, reports said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos