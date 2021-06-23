Delta Ireland variant: Increased cases of Covid Delta variant may delay reopening, Taoiseach admits Michel Martin

MichelMartin has acknowledged that the next phase of reopening could be postponed until later in July amid growing concerns about the Covid-19 Delta variant.

he Taoiseach said the government would follow public health advice if it delayed the planned July 5 opening of internal hospitality, as well as plans to increase the number allowed in the family, and at weddings, and larger gatherings within and out.

He has also suggested that the resumption of foreign travel from July 19 may apply only to those who have been fully vaccinated, subject to Nphet advice.

“Nothing can be guaranteed as of today, and I think there is a growing concern about the increasing incidence of the Delta variant,” Mr Martin told Independent Irish last night

He said the government did not want to do anything to harm progress with the reopening and that he would not be afraid to delay the reopening if that was the advice.

One of the principles we have applied from the movement is everything we open, we want to keep it open. The reopening has gone well, the director of Fianna Fil said

Weve managed to reopen a terrible amount in society and the incidence of the virus has dropped, in parallel with that. Now this is mainly due to vaccination and people who are careful.

“So we do not want to do anything that undermines that kind of progress, careful, but the successful reopening of society. These would be the principles that would govern what we could set next week.

Asked if the Government would accept a Nphet recommendation to delay reopening by two or three weeks, Mr Martin said: Yes, I think there has been a consistency of approach towards our relationship with Nphet in recent times, in generally, in general.

He said that despite the declining trend in the number of new cases and hospitalizations, the Delta variant, which originally started in India, is a matter of concern to me and the Government.

Mr Martin said Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan was concerned about the variant. Nphetit has been asked to model the risk of an increased number of hospital admissions if it spreads.

Taoiseach also raised the possibility that the vaccination program will be expanded in such a way that once over 60 are vaccinated twice next month and subject to clinical advice AstraZeneca overdoses can be used in younger age groups

Mr Martin met with Tnaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan last night to discuss the situation ahead of a Government decision next week. I can not be final today, said Taoiseach.

Speaking at Government Buildings last night, he also cast doubt on current plans to allow foreign travel to resume on July 19, indicating that these could be changed so that people who are not vaccinated are advised not to travel.

I do not see a problem with fully vaccinated people traveling, he said.

The government decided to join the European Covid Digital Certificate, which includes both vaccination, Covid recovery that can prove you have recovered from Covid, and a negative PCR test.

“It now depends on the type of advice we get from Nphet in the context of the Delta version data that they will factor in and the government should consider that,” he said.

There will be an Nphet meeting within a week, followed by consideration of his advice by a subcommittee of the Covid Cabinet later that day. The next day, July 1, the full Government will convene to consider the advice of the Cabinet subcommittee.

Petroleum epidemiology expert Dr Philip Nolan has modeled the virus over the past 16 months, with predictions showing a very high level of accuracy.

Dr Holohan said on Monday that there was a worrying increase in the transmission of the Delta variant in Ireland.

According to him, the growth in the Delta variant is following a similar pattern to that in other European countries.

In the UK, Delta has been the dominant type of Covid-19 for several weeks and now they are starting to experience an increase in hospital admissions, he said.

He encouraged the people who were not fully vaccinated to follow public health advice.