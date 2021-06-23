When is Freedom Day and what does life after Level 0 look like?

Days of staying next to strangers in line at the supermarket; walking into a restaurant for a spontaneous meal outside; going without masks on a train. These feel like a distant memory after more than a year of rules designed to keep us safe from Covid-19.

Another blow was dealt to the Scots yesterday as Nicola Sturgeon announced a further delay in lifting all Covid-19 restrictions, postponing ‘Freedom Day’ again.

Although we know it is for the health and safety of our communities, Freedom Day has come to symbolize a true return to the normal life we ​​have lost and desire for so long.

But when can we get back to ‘normal’?

Does it depend on the level of the vaccine?

How long will we need masks and social distancing?

We are answering all your questions about life after Level 0.

What is Freedom Day?

Freedom Day is the name given to the day when everyone coronavirus limitations have finally been raised in Scotland.

Scotland was originally set to move to Level 0 on June 28 – meaning eight people from four families can meet inside, social distance in private homes is no longer necessary, and 200 can attend weddings and funerals.

Although a move to Level 0 marks a significant departure from the constraints we have lived with since March 2020, it is still not a complete shift to normalcy.

At Level 0, the advice remains that you should work from home where possible and nightclubs are not yet allowed to open.

It is also important to note that since March 2020, no part of mainland Scotland has been at Level 0. It is therefore difficult to say how this will work in practice and whether adjustments will be needed when the time comes. .

When is Freedom Day?

Further easing of coronavirus restrictions was postponed by Nicola Sturgeon on June 22, postponed to at least July 19.

But with the situation constantly changing, there is every possibility that the transition to Level 0 may need to be postponed again, or even moved forward.

The hope is that mainland Scotland will move to Level 0 on July 19, with a further easing of restrictions three weeks later. 9 August.

If all goes according to plan, all remaining legal restrictions are expected to be removed on this date.

Although there is no set date, and the deadline may be presented or postponed depending on the case numbers, things are looking much brighter than they looked six months ago.

So how do we get to Freedom Day?

Freedom Day may feel far away at the moment, but make sure we are heading in the right direction.

The spread of vaccines will play a role in easing restrictions.

Last month the average age of people who tested positive for Covid-19 was 29, indicating a sign that the vaccine program is working and protecting them in older age groups.

If this success continues and the majority of the population gets the vaccine, this is likely to be good news for easing restrictions.

Although positive cases of Covid-19 have increased since the beginning of May, the number of deaths has remained relatively stable since mid-April.

Again, this suggests that the vaccine program is reducing the number of deaths.

In a statement to parliament on 22 June, Nicola Sturgeon said: “So far, the strategic goal of the Scottish Government has been to ‘suppress the virus at the lowest possible level and keep it there’.

“From now on, our goal will be to ‘suppress the virus at a sustainable level by mitigating its damage as we recover and rebuild for a better future.'”

When can I stop wearing a mask?

It is likely that we will have to continue to wear masks ahead of what some are describing as a possible revival in the number of cases in late summer and fall.

Speaking on June 22, Nicola Sturgeon said: “At least for a period, we are likely to require constant wearing of face masks in certain environments, for example shops and public transportation.”

It is possible for wearing masks to become part of normal life as we emerge from the pandemic.

Cases of common cold, flu and other respiratory illnesses were lower than average in the fall for the time of year, as a result of social distancing, wearing a mask and improved hygiene such as hand washing.

It is very likely that many will want to continue wearing face masks in public spaces even after the legal requirement to do so has been lifted.

Similarly, many others will be eager to get rid of them as soon as possible.

When can I stop social distancing?

On 22 June, the Scottish Government published its own Review of the Physical Distance report in Scotland, defining the future and gradually removing social distance in “a gradual and careful way”.

The report states that – subject to change depending on the circumstances – advice from July 19 will be the physical distance in nature can cease, with a rule one meter for indoor spaces.

All being well, the physical distance will be able to stop completely from 9 August.

This will be conditioned by the full vaccination of the 40s and a review will be done before this date.

However, this does not mean immediate return to office.

During her June 22 update, Nicola Sturgeon advised a return to phases, with employers encouraged to do homework more likely for employees than before the pandemic.

Even if the legal requirement for physical distance is lifted on 9 August, the Scottish government can still advise keeping a distance from others, especially those who are not fully vaccinated.

As we continue through the coronavirus pandemic there is a lot of uncertainty and the dates may still change.

But it is heartbreaking to know that normalcy can be closer than we think.