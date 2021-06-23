Chennai: Taking advantage of technical flaw, thieves rob $ 48 from SBI ATM





A series of burglaries at some SBI ATMs and Deposit Cash Machines have been reported in Velachery, Tharamani, Virugambakkam and several other locations in Chennai as well as in other Tamil Nadu cities. Significantly, the thieves used a technical defect at the ATM and have so far looted $ 48. Addressing reporters Tuesday, Chennai police commissioner Shankar Jiwal said they have received up to 19 cash complaints from ATMs in the past three days and they suspect the work was done by a group of men from outside Tamil Nadu. We have the results, we have collected all the CCTV footage, we will follow up and conduct further investigations. This will not happen again. This is the first time such a modus operandi has been used to defraud money from deposit machines. I can not detect the flaw as the matter is under investigation but it has been corrected now. The public has not lost money, it is the loss of the bank. A special team led by the Additional Commissioner (South) has been constituted to deceive the suspects, we will write to other banks if there has been any such case in their ATMs and if not, they will be directed to take precautionary measures, he said. The Chief Executive Officer of SBI Chennais, Radhakrishnan said that as an immediate preventive measure, they have suspended the structure of withdrawing money from such deposit machines. What was the unique operating mode? Cash Deposit Machines (CDM) provide a 20 second window for customers to receive cash and if not done in that time, the money is returned back to the machine. If money accumulates, the car cover slips and closes. According to the PTI, the investigation showed that the suspects first took money from the machines (using the traction option on such machines) and then prevented the lid from being closed for a while by blocking it with their hands. The sensors appear to have misread this action for “not taking cash” from customers and have sent servers messages that the money has not been withdrawn. Therefore, the relevant bank accounts are not debited while the money was taken away from the machines. According to recent reports, the special team from Tamil Nadu has arrested a person in connection with the incident in Haryana and they are looking for other gang members.

