US-promised aid to Palestinians blocked by Republican senator | Donald Trump News

A top U.S. senator is blocking $ 50 million in economic aid to the Palestinians, lowering aid promises from Secretary of State Antony Blinken following the Israeli bombing of Gaza in May and delaying much-needed reconstruction of water resources and roads.

Last month, Republican Sen. James Risch set up a funding fund, already approved by the U.S. Congress, using procedures under U.S. law 2018 and claiming he wants to ensure the funds do not go to the Palestinian Authority. or Hamas.

Advocates of US aid to the Palestinians say Rischs keeps the funds are politically motivated and will eventually have to be removed. A large group of Democrats in the US House, led by Representative Jamie Raskin, who is Jewish, has demanded that Risch release the aid.

A Risch spokeswoman confirmed to Al Jazeera on Monday that the blockade remained in place despite calls for its removal.

I just do not see any justification for holding the release of funds, other than the constant dehumanization, ridicule and collective punishment of the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, said Ahmad Abuznaid, executive director of the American Campaign for the Rights of Palestine.

It is part of the ongoing collective punishment of the Palestinian people, especially the people of Gaza, Abuznaid told Al Jazeera.

After 11 days of Israeli bombing in May, Palestinians in the besieged Gaza enclave face massive reconstruction challenges between a ceasefire and an uncertain future. Israel destroyed hundreds of buildings, leading to the displacement of some 100,000 civilians. The bomb killed 256 Palestinians, including 66 children.

A Palestinian boy prepares corn near the rubble of houses in Gaza that were destroyed in Israeli airstrikes [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]

The disagreement in Congress over the distribution of aid to Gaza and the occupied West Bank shows how a pro-Israel law imposed during the previous Trump administration could thwart Biden’s new teams’ efforts to moderate the conflict.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas on May 25 and pledged that Washington would provide $ 75 million in long-term development and economic assistance to the Palestinians.

Risch and several other Republicans immediately transferred to block most of those funds, accusing PA of using $ 150 million run by Abbas to compensate Palestinian families who killed Israelis in recent years.

Sadly, shortly after the Biden administration announced additional aid to the West Bank and Gaza, PA President Abbas released a $ 42,000 payment to a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist who stabbed two Israelis to death in 2015. savage, Risch wrote in a June 15 letter explaining his stance.

Senator James Risch, the former Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has imposed a $ 50 million block on U.S. reconstruction aid to Gaza and the West Bank. [File: Susan Walsh/Pool via Reuters]

This disgusting practice deeply worries me and should be disgusting to all members of Congress, Risch wrote.

Palestinians see the Martyrs’ Fund as a necessary aid to poverty for the families of Palestinians imprisoned or killed by Israel each year.

In the case quoted by Risch, the funds were given in Jordanian dinars to the family of a 19-year-old man who was shot dead by Israeli forces after he had fatally shot two Israelis in 2015.

Israeli forces later destroyed the family home in Ramallah, part of a controversial punitive policy aimed at preventing Palestinian attacks. The payment to the family from PA was to help them with housing costs, according to reports.

Newly-appointed Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, left, a lawyer for the expansion of Israeli settlements on Palestinian soil, and other officials attend a memorial for Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem on June 20. [Abir Sultan via AP]

In 2018, the U.S. Congress passed a new law, called the Taylor Force Act, named after an American graduate student killed by a Palestinian while on an exchange trip to Israel. The law allows lawmakers to cut off aid to Palestinians if it relates to the AP’s ability to make martyrdom payments.

Palestinian defenders in the US say that while Congress is technically authorized to review the $ 50 million that has been blocked, the money is earmarked for projects and developments handled by non-governmental organizations, not the PA.

Leaving aside the problems with the Taylor Force Act, the humanitarian aid that Senator Risch is holding up is not causing or affecting the Taylor Force Act, said Huwaida Arraf, a Palestinian American human rights lawyer in Detroit.

In 2018, former President Donald Trump cut off $ 200 million in US aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. The Biden administration announced in April that it was returning $ 150 million to the UN agency. These funds are not impeded by the Taylor Force Act.

Even with that assistance, the area of ​​needs in the Palestinian territories is large. Gaza is experiencing a humanitarian catastrophe, wrote Representative Raskin in his letter signed by 145 Democrats urging Risch not to delay US aid.

Bulldozers sent from Egypt to Palestinians work to remove rubble from a building destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]

The buildings stand in ruins. Access to clean water and electricity is sporadic or non-existent. Food insecurity is spreading. COVID-19 is rampant and thousands of people have been displaced and made homeless. The magnitude of the crisis is staggering.

After the Israeli bombing in May, we need to rebuild civilian homes that have been damaged, people have become homeless, said Elizabeth Campbell, director of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Washington bureau, which has issued an appeal urgent for donations

“We need to provide subsidies and rental support to families so that their homes can be rebuilt,” Campbell told Al Jazeera.

At the same time, Palestinians in Gaza who have been the target of Israeli bombs are suffering a frightening decline in psychological health, Campbell said.

Many, many, many people in Gaza, including children, have witnessed the killing of family members, friends and neighbors.