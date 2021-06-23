Apple Daily: Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy newspaper to close as Beijing tightens control

The news sent a deep shock to Hong Kong’s media industry and undermined the government that claims the new legislation will not reduce press freedom.

Last year, China’s ruling Communist Party moved to bring Hong Kong into line with its authoritarian rule bypassing the city legislature to implement security law. Condemns everything that the authorities deem to be overthrow, secession, terrorism and cooperation with foreign forces with life imprisonment.

“But again it came as a shock when it happened,” said a reporter in the publication, who asked not to be named for fear of security.

Since the law went into effect, Apple Daily has been crippled little by little. Founder Jimmy Lai already in jail for participating in a pro-democracy rally was arrested and charged with collaborating with foreign forces to endanger national security. Five of the newspaper’s best editors and executives have been charged with the same crime, presumably for using articles to call on foreign governments to sanction Hong Kong.

Hundreds of police officers have twice attacked the editorial office, recently seizing computers and materials an alarming development for journalists and their sources in an increasingly sensitive environment. Some Apple Daily reporters had already left earlier this month, saying their job rewards no longer outweighed the risk of imprisonment.

Even when official pressure piled up in the newspaper, public support there are has grown up. Last Friday, after the arrest of its best editors, Apple Daily printed 500,000 copies which were sold.

While other Media told investors in March it had enough money to last 18 months, in the last days paper bank accounts are frozen

On Wednesday, as the board met to discuss the newspaper’s future, police officers again descended on the newsroom arresting two other journalists. Hours later, the newspaper reported that after 26 years on the newsstand, it would close its doors.

“A woman sent me a note a few days ago saying without Apple Daily she just doesn’t feel as safe as before with a free press is the ombudsman,” said Mark Simon, one of Lai’s top advisers.

“They will be coming soon for everyone else.”

A critical voice

Jimmy Lai founded Apple Daily in 1995, channeling the wealth he had amassed as a textile tycoon in the Next Digital publishing operation. The mission of its headline, Apple Daily, was always clear: to criticize the Communist Party that Lai had fled China to the mainland since childhood.

The newspaper was a sensation, and its tabloid sensibility quickly made it a market leader and gave Lai a great platform to influence opinion in Hong Kong. The newspaper brought out a paparazzi culture in the city and sometimes drew outrage over its reporting methods. But it also tracked the wealth of continental officials and their families in Hong Kong and cost them sufficient resources to hold those in power accountable.

An ad introducing the newspaper to the world made it clear Jimmy Lai knew Apple Daily was making him a target.

Beijing’s growing economic influence in the early 2000s meant that other points of sale often avoided open criticism of the Communist Party, given the commercial consequences. Lait did not care. Apple Daily continued to drink the bear, even if it meant major Hong Kong corporations like Cathay Pacific or CK Hutchison Holdings never advertised with the publication.

The newspaper did not withdraw as the Communist Party under President Xi Jinping became increasingly intolerant of anyone disagreement especially in its disputed or semi-autonomous territories like Hong Kong, which after returning to China from Britain in 1997 was promised its system of government for 50 years.

This two-track arrangement led to a disconnect between the way Hong Kong was expected to be governed and Beijing’s desire to control the city.

Lai was a key figure in a 2014 series of protests called the Umbrella movement, which brought central Hong Kong into a stalemate for months. His newspaper became a symbol of opposition to Beijing’s plans for how the Hong Kong leader would be elected.

When mass unrest erupted again in 2019, this time over a bill proposing extradition to China, the front pages of the Apple Daily encouraged readers to follow the large marches and print anti-government posters they held.

Anger in the city turned into the most serious violence Hong Kong had seen in decades: The city lawmaker was fired, a dramatic 12-day siege unfolded at a university, and the international airport was closed, twice.

All of this was too much for Beijing on Chinese soil. In June 2020, while pandemic restrictions hampered Hong Konggers’ ability to protest, China passed the National Security Act.

In the 12 months since then, almost all pro-democracy politicians have either been imprisoned or deported. Apple Daily was the last leading voice of the still-free pro-democracy camp.

Reduction of media freedoms

Apple Daily shared the opinion in Hong Kong. it was loved by those who shared his liberal values ​​and hated by the conservatives who accused him of causing chaos.

more his death has caused alarm over press freedom in Hong Kong. On Tuesday, the city leader Lam, test to dispel those fears, saying the police investigation at Apple Daily was “unrelated to the normal work of journalists”.

Michael J. Abramowitz, president of the NGO Freedom House, stood up against this sentiment.

“Treating independent, fact-based journalism as a threat to national security is an unacceptable attack on press freedom and comes between a broader blow to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly in Hong Kong,” he said. .

It is now unclear what Hong Kong is like mini-constitution The Basic Law, which guarantees freedom of expression and the media, will operate together with a national security law that sets increasingly narrow parameters for journalistic work.

The closure of Apple Daily follows a series of attacks on the press freedom. the city police chief recently proposed an anti-fake news bill; a journalist was convicted of an administrative error when investigating alleged police violations; and public broadcaster RTHK has seen its coverage tighten.

At the same time, there has been a blow to broader civil liberties. This year, Hong Kong’s annual vigilance in Tiananmen Square was not allowed to move forward, ostensibly due to Covid restrictions and potential participants threatened with up to 12 months in prison.

In a sign of Hong Kong’s declining tolerance for political positions differing from those in Beijing, Taiwan announced it would remove all non-local staff from its city office. Taipei accused the Hong Kong government of asking its Taiwanese staff to sign a document acknowledging Beijing’s claim to self-governing island as a precondition for visa renewal.

As news booths open next week, they will be missing on the apple head that has been a staple for decades. Jimmy Lai remains in prison with no ability to advocate for the established newspaper. In the mid-70s, it is debatable whether he will ever walk free again in Hong Kong.

“I would never have imagined he would come this far.” said Andrea Lo, a freelance journalist in Hong Kong. “Apple Daily is a big part of everyday life for us as Hong Konggers, but not just because it has consistently been the greatest voice voice of the people. We all find a lot of value in its coverage of everything from pro – democracy protests, in real-time reports on incidents around Hong Kong. ”

On Wednesday, grieving readers gathered outside the newspaper headquarters, holding banners and holding cards and flowers.

“I think Apple Daily will be lost as a platform where people can talk freely and be critical of the government and Beijing,” the Apple Daily newsroom employee said.

“Maybe some other media will become the replacement for us,” he added, no doubt.