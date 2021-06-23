The Mihama nuclear power plant is back on the internet

An old Japanese nuclear power reactor has been restarted.
The Mihama nuclear power plant is located in Fukui Prefecture off the coast of the Sea of Japan. Reactors no. 3 of the plant went online at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. The reactor was first put into operation 44 years ago.
Kansai Electric Power Company is the plant operator. Company officials operated a panel in the central control room on Wednesday and began removing the control rods inside the reactor.
The reactor is the first among those in Japan over the age of 40 to resume since the 2011 nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi plant.
Since the 2011 accident, the operation of nuclear power reactors has been limited by law to 40 years in principle. But an exception can be made. A reactor can extend its operational life to a maximum of 60 years if it passes a check by the Nuclear Regulatory Authority.
The reactor at the Mihama plant passed the show in 2016. Preparations for its resumption have been underway since April, when the host prefecture gave its approval.
Kansai Electric Power said that, if all goes well, the reactor will achieve a self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction early Thursday. He hopes to start sending electricity as early as next Tuesday.
The reactor has been offline for the last 10 years. The operator has set twice the usual number of workers in the factory for restart.
The host prefecture and municipality have also sent officials to monitor the situation.
