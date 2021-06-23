Opposition leader Belarus says Lukashenko’s government fears





Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has said the arrest of a dissident journalist after a Ryanair plane was diverted to Minsk was a miscalculation panicked by the country’s authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko.

She said in an interview: It was really a mistake. The regime never crossed this red line to intervene in a European area.

This kidnapping affected all European leaders because their citizens were on this flight. I sincerely appreciate what Germany and, personally, the Foreign Minister @HeikoMaas are causing Belarusians to restore justice, the rule of law and democracy in Belarus. The Lukashenko regime cultivates hostility and hatred and abuses history to political ends. pic.twitter.com/8FW6pDlMPn – Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) June 22, 2021 The European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada joined forces on Monday to impose sanctions on several Belarusian officials and organizations in response to a May 23 diversion from Ryanair, which was traveling from Greece to Lithuania but was forced to land in Minsk. Dissident journalist Roman Protasevich was dropped from the flight and arrested. European officials, who compared the diversion to air piracy, also banned Belarusian airlines from the skies and EU airports. Mr Lukashenko won a sixth term as president in an election last August which the EU refused to recognize as legitimate. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko (Pool photo / AP) Controversial elections led to months of mass demonstrations in Belarus, including some that drew up to 200,000 people. Authorities launched a brutal crackdown on protesters, and human rights officials say tens of thousands have been arrested, with many beaten by security forces. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said EU countries thought for months that it might still be possible to reason with Mr Lukashenko until the Ryanair flight was diverted. The mood is different now, Mr Landsbergis said. Ms. Tsikhanouskaya was a candidate in the election, running in place of her husband, Siarhei Tsikhanouski, a well-known opposition figure who hoped to come out against Mr Lukashenko but was arrested in May 2020. Roman Protasevich made a TV story that many believe was under duress (Pool / AP) A day after the vote, Ms. Tsikhanouskaya was forced to leave the country in neighboring Lithuania, where the 38-year-old political novice lives in exile with her children and has worked to rally European countries against Mr. Lukashenko. The regime is so afraid of the unity of the Belarusians, of the unity of the European Union, the US, about this situation in Belarus, that they stopped thinking strategically. They started thinking emotionally, Ms Tsikhanouskaya told the Associated Press. On Thursday, her husband’s trial is set to begin in the city of Homel on charges of disorderly conduct, incitement to hatred and conspiracy to commit mass riots that he denies. He faces up to 15 years in prison. The trial will be closed. The trial will not be in court, it will be fair in jail. Lawyers will not be able to tell us what is going on, Ms. Tsikhanouskaya said. She expects the trial to last a month or two and is not optimistic about the outcome. We understand that the trial will not be lawful, it will not be honest, it will not be fair. In reality, judges can write any number of years in prison, she said. wine @Olimpiada will start on July 23rd. I support @BSSFofficial appeal to @ IOC to remove the broadcasting rights to the Games from the Belarusian state TV, which is used for regime propaganda, incites violence against opponents and exposes the regime’s actions. pic.twitter.com/u0IgK4rQQs – Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) June 22, 2021 For Ms. Tsikhanouskaya, it is another testament to her ability as an accidental politician to avoid putting her feelings for her husband above those of many Belarusians who have been jailed for opposing the government. Hes my boyfriend. I’m thinking about it all because I’m talking about it with my kids. I have to explain to them every day where their dad is, how he feels, she said. I assure him he will be back soon. She must separate all those feelings from political duties, because your political duty is to leave them all, said Ms. Tsikhanouskaya. This is your personal pain. You can cry on your pillow in the evening. But just imagine in what conditions those people are, in what conditions my husband is (in) without light, without information, without normal living conditions. Of course, it ‘s awful, she said. Those who oppose oppression deserve to find the EU by their side. To support @Tsihanouskaya and the peaceful pursuit of the Belarusian people for democracy, human rights and the rule of law is to uphold the fundamental European values ​​that make us who we are. pic.twitter.com/fgJris4CrD – Frans Timmermans (@TimmermansEU) June 22, 2021 But again, it gives me strength not to stop, not to think about myself. Since leaving Ryanair flight to Minsk, Mr Protasevich has been featured on state TV, apologizing for his actions and praising Mr Lukashenko. His parents, members of the opposition and others in the west believe he spoke forcefully, with some saying there were signs he had been beaten, a warning that no opponent of the regime can ignore. Mr Protasevichs’s friends say the 26-year-old journalist, who fled his homeland in 2019, believed he was being spied on by Belarusian authorities before his arrest on 23 May. This is probably true for many other political activists from Belarus, said Ms. Tsikhanouskaya, who a week ago flew with Ryanair from Greece to Lithuania, just like Mr Protasevich. As she traveled to Europe to raise awareness about Belarus, she said she felt more or less confident. People on earth (in Belarus), they do not have this protection of the laws that the European Union has, she said. Beyond the immediate fate of Mr Protasevich, her husband and others like them, Ms Tsikhanouskaya said difficult times await her country. This crisis is deepening, she said. If the authorities in Minsk really cared about the people, they would start a dialogue with the Belarusians, they would release the political prisoners and resolve this crisis in a civilized way, she added. I imagine new elections this fall. This is our goal.







