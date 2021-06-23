Delhi police summon Rajasthan Congress chief whip for questioning in wiretapping case





Police have asked Mahesh Joshi to go to the Prashant Vihar office of the Rohini Crime Branch for questioning.



The Delhi Police Crimes Branch has sent a notice to the whipped Congress leader in the Assembly Rajasthan Mahesh Joshi asking him to appear before him on June 24 to be questioned on the issue of wiretapping filed in a complaint by the Minister i Union Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Police have asked Mr Joshi to go to the Prashant Vihar office of the Rohini Crime Branch for questioning. Mr Joshi confirmed that he had received the notice on Tuesday but said he would not be able to appear before the Crime Branch on 24 June. I will not be able to appear before the Delhi Crime Branch on the mentioned date. An answer to the announcement will be given today, Mr. Joshi told PTI. The Congress leader said he was not named in the FIR that was registered by the police in the complaint filed by Mr. Shekhawat, who is also a BJP MP from Jodhpur. Controversy over phone tapping erupted in July last year in Rajasthan. Audio clips of alleged telephone conversations between Mr. Shekhawat and Congress leaders emerged amid a rebellion against Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot by his then-deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs of the parties supporting him. Camp congress leaders Mr. Gehlots had claimed that BJP leaders were content with the horse trade to overthrow the State government. Based on Mr. Shekhawats’ complaint, Delhi police registered a FIR in March this year against Special Officer Gehlots Special Officer Lokesh Sharma and others on charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and illegal interception of signals. telegraphic (telephone conversation). Mr Sharma has denied the allegations. He had approached the Delhi High Court seeking the dissolution of the FIR against him. Earlier this month, the court asked Delhi police not to take any coercive action against Mr. Sharma until the next date of the August 6 hearing. Mr Joshi had lodged complaints about audio clips of alleged conversations about attempts to topple the Rajasthan government with the State Police Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) last year. However, the Rajasthan Police FIR did not mention that Gajendra Singh mentioned in the clip was Shekhawat Union Minister. The SOG eventually closed the issue after congressional high command intervened to resolve the issues between Mr. Gehlot and Mr. Pilot.

