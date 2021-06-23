International
Amnesty criticizes Greece for ‘de facto’ border return policy
Amnesty International criticized Greek authorities for torturing, ill-treating and illegally withdrawing migrants and refugees to Turkey, saying the country’s practice had become its “de facto” border policy.
In a new report, the rights group described 21 incidents involving about 1,000 people.
Many were subjected to violence before being relocated back to Turkey, said Adriana Tidona, Amnesty International’s migration researcher for Europe.
“It is clear that the many arms of the Greek authorities are closely coordinating to apprehend and brutally detain people seeking security in Greece,” she added.
The pushes, on land and at sea, sometimes involved people caught up to 700 kilometers (435 miles) inside Greek territory, Amnesty said.
“Our research shows that violent returns have become the de facto policy of Greek border control in the Euro region,” Tidona said, referring to the river on the border with Turkey.
“The level of organization needed to execute these returns, which affected up to 1,000 people in the incidents we documented … shows how far Greece will return people illegally and cover them,” she added.
Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children, yet similar incidents continue to occur.
Pushbacks are considered contrary to international refugee protection agreements that say people should not be deported or returned to a place where their lives or safety may be in danger because of race, religion, nationality or membership in a social group. or political.
On March 3, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that Greece’s practice of deporting irregular migrants back to Turkey was a clear violation of the 1951 Refugee Convention, the European Convention on Human Rights and the rule of law. of the European Union.
Beatings, searches on tapes
Earlier this month, in an interview with France24 television, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis once again denied that asylum seekers were forced to withdraw.
“But … I want to make it very clear, it is our job to protect our borders,” he added.
Greece will use “all means in (its) arsenal with full respect for international law and human rights” to achieve this, he said.
Amnesty said it documented incidents from June to December 2020, months after a crisis erupted when Turkey opened its borders.
Most of the people they spoke to said they had experienced or witnessed violence by Greek officials in uniform and men in civilian clothes. They described hitting with sticks or sticks, punches, punches, licking and pushing, sometimes resulting in serious injuries. Men were often subjected to humiliating and aggressive searches in the bar, sometimes in the eyes of women and children, the report said.
Some incidents also amounted to torture, due to their severity and humiliating or punitive intent, the rights group said.
Among those deported to Turkey were a prominent refugee and a registered asylum seeker who had lived in mainland Greece for almost a year, Amnesty added.
One of them, a 31-year-old Syrian man, said police had torn his asylum card before sending it to the border.
Amnesty called on the European Union border force Frontex to suspend or withdraw its Greek operations, arguing that the incidents took place in areas where it has a significant number of staff.
“The agency cannot claim to be ignorant of the abuses that we, and many others, have documented,” Tidona said.
Numerous reports from journalists, researchers and witnesses have cataloged the way in which migrants and asylum seekers have been forced to return across the border to Turkey or stranded in the Aegean Sea without help from Greek coastguards, despite denials by the conservative government in Athens .
Human Rights Watch (HRW) in March stated that reports from 2020 recorded numerous incidents in which Greek Coast Guard personnel, sometimes accompanied by masked gunmen, intercepted, assaulted, disarmed, and pushed ships carrying migrants.
