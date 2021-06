Singaporean woman jailed for 30 years for killing Myanmar maid she tortured and starved to death

Singaporean Gaiyathiri Murugayan pleaded guilty in February to murder between 28 charges in connection with her abuse of Piang Ngaih Don, who was 24 and underwent 14 months of beatings that culminated in her death in 2016.

Judge See Kee Oon said that although Murugayan, 40, suffered significant psychiatric problems, the violations she committed were disgusting and intentional.

“Extremely aggravating and appalling circumstances of criminal offenses are essential considerations that drive the steps towards punishment and prevention,” the judge said during sentencing, according to a transcript provided by the court.

“She was aware of her actions and deliberate in her behavior. She did not lack the ability to understand what she was doing.”

Murugayan’s attorney, Joseph Chen, said a member of his client’s family had asked him to file an appeal seeking a shorter prison term of 15 to 16 years so she could spend time with her children. its after release. “People with psychiatric disorders look at things differently, they can’t pull themselves out of the situation,” he told Reuters. “For a family member, a sentence of 30 years is as bad as life imprisonment.” Domestic workers in Asia and their supporters have long reported severe exploitation and abuse by employers, as well as poor or dangerous working and living conditions. Most of these domestic workers are female migrants from Southeast Asian countries including Myanmar, Indonesia and the Philippines – and are offered little protection under the laws of their host countries. IN Hong Kong, for example – a major destination for Filipino workers – there are no laws about maximum working hours per day or week, which means many are forced to work 16 hours or more a day. In Singapore, the situation of domestic workers gained widespread attention in 2012 – by May of that year, there had been 10 domestic workers fallen to death from multi-storey apartments while performing tasks such as window cleaning. A number of these deaths occur each year, despite laws in place to prevent dangerous tasks, due to lack of enforcement by authorities, activists say. Despite calls for change over the years, there have been few real improvements or reforms. A 2017 study including nearly 800 domestic workers in Singapore found that about 60% experienced exploitation by employers, with workers reporting low wages, short layoffs and verbal and physical abuse.

