KUALA LUMPUR (June 23): The World Bank said today Putrajaya should provide continued financial support to the poor and suggested the government raise its legal debt limit to spend more to help the vulnerable, as it predicted the pandemic would attracted healing.

The recent escaped resurgence of Covid-19 cases and a slower-than-expected slowdown in vaccines will hamper the country’s economic recovery, the bank said, citing the ongoing cycle of on-off blockades and expected to push more families to the brink.

The ongoing cycle of closures and openings on-off and off will have a negative spread in the economy, the institution said in its Economic Monitor (Malaysia) report of the June edition launched this morning.

Moreover, the number of families in need is likely to increase. A slower-than-expected extension of the vaccination program or a further increase in the number of cases and death rates would further exacerbate the situation, the bank added.

It is necessary to create additional fiscal space to strengthen the health system as well as to provide additional financial support to vulnerable groups. With this in mind, it may be necessary to review the debt limit soon.

Opposition economists and lawmakers critical of the Malaysian governments’ fiscal response to the pandemic have also expressed similar views, suggesting that Putrajaya has been reluctant to raise spending.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has uncovered over RM 350 billion in relief and stimulus packages so far, but only RM 75 billion in direct fiscal injection, which economists and businesses said was inappropriate to keep the economy from tanking and push low-income families into poverty.

The Malaysian economy shrank by 0.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2021, moderating a 3.4 per cent decline from the previous quarter as a second movement control order weighed growth.

Despite the gradual improvement in unemployment figures over the same period, the number of unemployed remained elevated with those in the 15-24 age group found to be relatively high, the World Bank said.

The unemployment rate in the first quarter was also at a worrying level, he added.

The Malaysian economy is expected to record a slower growth of 4.5 percent in 2021, 1.5 percentage points lower than the banks’ initial forecast.

He said the review reflects the slower path towards pandemic suppression and slower-than-expected vaccine spread.

The Muhyiddin-led government is facing growing public dissatisfaction with its Covid-19 control strategies, which critics of the government said have been ineffective against the pandemic.

The reaction, which has increasingly shocked the ruling prime ministers, could also weigh on the country’s recovery, according to the bank.

An ineffective deterrence of the explosion could see Malaysia remain in a continuous cycle of movement controls, presenting a further pull of the economy. Further delays in the spread of vaccines in Malaysia could also affect the planned reopening of the economy, she said.

The current slow pace of vaccine distribution in Malaysia and any further delays could also affect a more secure reopening of the economy, and continued internal political uncertainty may continue to hamper the progress of recovery efforts in the near future.

The third ongoing MCO, or full MCO, has lasted almost a month. Amid calls from small and medium-sized enterprises to reopen, Muhyiddin said recently the country will only release restrictions if the number of daily cases falls below 4,000.

The World Bank stressed the need for fiscal policy that prioritizes public welfare over medium-term fiscal consolidation in response. He also urged the government to take more proactive measures to increase vaccination.

In the current context, fiscal policy should prioritize the well-being of the people over medium-term fiscal consolidation, he said. – MalayMail