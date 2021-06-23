The exact date of the six-day heat wave will hit the UK after the ‘monsoon’ in June





The British have been told to prepare themselves for a “Monsoon of June” this week before bubble temperatures return once again. After a scorching start in June, temperatures have taken a plunge across the country and some areas have seen torrential rain. The Met Office is forecasting temperatures to drop even further below zero Celsius in some areas over the next week, reports Mirror. READ MORE: The couple’s wedding nightmare after big daily plans has already been broken twice already Temperatures are expected to rise by 11C in just seven days towards the end of June, with temperatures rising even hotter in early July. July 6 has been named as the probable date that rising temperatures could return. Some western regions are projected to be hit by three inches of rain in the next two weeks while the East will see an inch in the same period. On Twitter, the Met Office said temperatures had dropped by 15C compared to a week ago. Enter your postal code for the weather forecast for your area A post on the social media site read: “What a difference a week makes. “Temperatures are about 15 degrees Celsius lower today in some parts of the south of England than they were last Monday.” By the end of the month temperatures will rise once again, forecasters predict, with the first half of July seeing temperatures warmer than in recent days. Temperatures could rise to 27C in South East and London on July 6 as part of a six-day heat wave. Netweather was reported to have said in early July: There is a signal that the pressure will become relatively high in the east of the UK which could result in warmer weather especially in the east of Britain, with winds blowing from the south or southwest, and the potential for thunderstorms.







