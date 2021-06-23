International
Isolated Sydney while constructing COVID-19 clusters; NZ tightens curbs in the capital
SYDNEY / WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Australia’s largest city Sydney re-introduced COVID-19 soft touch curbs on Wednesday to contain a wide-ranging explosion of the highly contagious Delta variant, ordering masks at offices while neighboring states closed their borders.
New Zealand raised the alert level in its capital Wellington for exposure concerns after an Australian tourist tested positive for the virus when he returned to Sydney from a weekend visit to the neighboring country.
The latest batch of viruses in Australia, New South Wales’s most populous state (NSW) has risen to more than 30 in a week, prompting New Zealand to ban quarantine travel.
On Wednesday, the state tightened its borders for a week on rallies and movements in Sydney but stopped a complete blockade as fears grew that the latest set of the highly contagious Delta variant could cause a major explosion.
Travel was limited to essential tasks for residents of the seven council areas in Sydney east and west, with home visits limited to five guests and mandatory masks inside, even in offices and gyms. Some schools switched to online teaching only.
“We have gone from imminent and present danger to a very real and current danger, not just in a mall, but just beyond Sydney,” Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters.
The first batch of viruses in the states in more than a month was linked to a driver transporting the airline crew out and visiting several locations, among them a tourist-filled shopping mall in Bondi.
Ten new cases were reported as of 8 a.m. Tuesday but 13 more cases have been discovered since then.
Neighboring states such as Victoria, the second most populous, and northeastern Queensland closed their borders to travelers from Sydney and surrounding areas, while South Australia closed its borders altogether.
Premature blockages, strict social distancing rules, and rapid contact tracking have helped Australia and New Zealand contain outbreaks and keep COVID-19 infections at bay.
Australia has reported just over 30,350 cases and 910 deaths since the pandemic began, while New Zealand recorded more than 2,300 infections and 26 deaths.
In New Zealand, Wellington will pass on a Level 2 alarm, or a brief block, until midnight Sunday as a precaution against any possible outbreak.
New Zealand, with a population of 5 million, agreed to travel without quarantine to Australia this year after the two had resumed in spreading the virus to the community.
But new concerns about the blast have emerged following a positive test for the unidentified Australian tourist, who visited more than a dozen sites from the Pope’s national museum to pubs, cafes, a bookstore and a hotel during his trip.
This is not a stalemate, New Zealand COVID response minister Chris Hipkins told a news conference in Wellington. These are precautions that will remain in place as we contact the tracking and testing of all those we need.
Level 2 alarm allows offices, schools and businesses to stay open but respect social distance, one of the conditions under which sports and recreational activities are allowed.
But gatherings of more than 100 for events such as weddings and funerals are banned.
Reporting by Praveen Menon in Wellington and Renju Jose in Sydney; Edited by Clarence Fernandez
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]