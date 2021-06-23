Isolated Sydney while constructing COVID-19 clusters; NZ tightens curbs in the capital

SYDNEY / WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Australia’s largest city Sydney re-introduced COVID-19 soft touch curbs on Wednesday to contain a wide-ranging explosion of the highly contagious Delta variant, ordering masks at offices while neighboring states closed their borders.

Passengers wear face masks on a train platform at Central Station following the implementation of new public health regulations by the state of New South Wales as the city battles a coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) in Sydney. Australia, June 23, 2021. REUTERS / Loren Elliott

New Zealand raised the alert level in its capital Wellington for exposure concerns after an Australian tourist tested positive for the virus when he returned to Sydney from a weekend visit to the neighboring country.

The latest batch of viruses in Australia, New South Wales’s most populous state (NSW) has risen to more than 30 in a week, prompting New Zealand to ban quarantine travel.

On Wednesday, the state tightened its borders for a week on rallies and movements in Sydney but stopped a complete blockade as fears grew that the latest set of the highly contagious Delta variant could cause a major explosion.

Travel was limited to essential tasks for residents of the seven council areas in Sydney east and west, with home visits limited to five guests and mandatory masks inside, even in offices and gyms. Some schools switched to online teaching only.

“We have gone from imminent and present danger to a very real and current danger, not just in a mall, but just beyond Sydney,” Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters.

The first batch of viruses in the states in more than a month was linked to a driver transporting the airline crew out and visiting several locations, among them a tourist-filled shopping mall in Bondi.

Ten new cases were reported as of 8 a.m. Tuesday but 13 more cases have been discovered since then.

Neighboring states such as Victoria, the second most populous, and northeastern Queensland closed their borders to travelers from Sydney and surrounding areas, while South Australia closed its borders altogether.

Premature blockages, strict social distancing rules, and rapid contact tracking have helped Australia and New Zealand contain outbreaks and keep COVID-19 infections at bay.

Australia has reported just over 30,350 cases and 910 deaths since the pandemic began, while New Zealand recorded more than 2,300 infections and 26 deaths.

In New Zealand, Wellington will pass on a Level 2 alarm, or a brief block, until midnight Sunday as a precaution against any possible outbreak.

New Zealand, with a population of 5 million, agreed to travel without quarantine to Australia this year after the two had resumed in spreading the virus to the community.

But new concerns about the blast have emerged following a positive test for the unidentified Australian tourist, who visited more than a dozen sites from the Pope’s national museum to pubs, cafes, a bookstore and a hotel during his trip.

This is not a stalemate, New Zealand COVID response minister Chris Hipkins told a news conference in Wellington. These are precautions that will remain in place as we contact the tracking and testing of all those we need.

Level 2 alarm allows offices, schools and businesses to stay open but respect social distance, one of the conditions under which sports and recreational activities are allowed.

But gatherings of more than 100 for events such as weddings and funerals are banned.