The third wave is inevitable as the cases are 30 million

India has reported more than 30 million Covid-19 cases since the pandemic started last year. Government data showed there were 50,848 infections recorded over a 24-hour period on Wednesday, bringing the total number of reported cases to 30.02 million. The reported number of daily deaths was 1,358. The United States is the only country in the world that has reported more cases than India. The South Asian nation suffered a devastating second wave when it reported cases of coronavirus rising between February and early May. He left overcrowded hospitals and medical needs like oxygen and medicines in short supply. A highly contagious variant of the coronavirus known as the delta variant was first reported in India and is said to be partly responsible for the rapid increase in cases there. It has since spread rapidly around the world and is found in more than 80 countries. The World Health Organization said the delta is becoming the predominant variant of the disease worldwide.

Last year, India’s central government imposed a nationwide blockade for several months to slow down the blast that led to millions of people quitting their jobs. This time, state governments imposed more localized restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. Some economists, including Kunal Kundu of Societe Generale, say multiple waves of job losses, revenue losses, unprecedented health crises and related costs are likely to leave Indian consumers “deeply hurt”. The second wave also did damage to rural India, which is likely to affect demand in the village despite a normal monsoon, Kundu said in a note this week.

Preparing for a third wave

Government officials, epidemiologists and other health experts say a third wave is imminent and some predict it could hit India by October. In a Reuters poll from 40 healthcare professionals, doctors, scientists, virologists, epidemiologists and professors from around the world, the consensus is that the third wave will be better controlled than the current wave.

While experts say vaccination is the way forward for India, many warn against lifting the restrictions too soon. To date, less than 5% of the total population of India has received two doses of vaccines that are required to be considered fully inoculated. Statistics compiled from online scientific publication Our world in data showed that about 16% of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine in India. The country set an ambitious goal to produce more than 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine by December theoretically, that is enough to inoculate the majority of its population. But some public health experts say the purpose of the vaccine alone will not help immunize everyone.

They say the country needs to set up the necessary infrastructure in rural India to open vaccines and persuade people to take their shots as many, especially in the countryside, are still reluctant. The central government has launched a campaign to vaccinate all adults free of charge and on Monday, reports said India delivered a record 7.5 million doses.

Reopening too soon is not ‘measured’

The drop in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks has pushed states to start releasing restrictions, including the planned resumption of classroom teaching for schools and colleges. Some observers say the move could potentially hurt. “The vaccination rate is well below the levels that are considered safe for significantly easing social distance measures in the most populous and economically important states,” said Priyanka Kishore, head of India-Southeast Asia economics at Oxford. Economics, in a note on Wednesday.