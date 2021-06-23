China’s Xpeng Motors will raise up to $ 2 billion at the Hong Kong IPO





An XPeng Motor P7 vehicle goes on sale at Wanda Plaza on May 9, 2021 in Beijing, China. VCG | Getty Images GUANGZHOU, China Chinese electric car maker listed in the US Xpeng Motors has been given the green light to conduct an IPO in Hong Kong that could raise between $ 1 billion and $ 2 billion, a source close to the matter told CNBC. It comes as China’s electric vehicle market becomes increasingly competitive. The Hong Kong exchanges and the Clearing listing committee gave Xpeng the green light, the source added, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. Xpeng is already listed in New York. The initial public offering in Hong Kong will be a bit unusual. While Chinese companies already listed in the US like Alibaba and JD.com have come to Hong Kong to make so-called secondary listings, Xpeng will carry out a double primary listing. This means it will be subject to the rules and oversight of U.S. and Hong Kong regulators, which is not the case with a secondary listing. But it also means that the Guangzhou-based electric car maker will be part of the “Stock Connect” scheme which allows mainland Chinese investors to buy shares in the company. This can increase its investor potential. JPMorgan Chase and BOFA will be the leading banks to ease the rankings, the source said. Xpeng Motors declined to comment when contacted by CNBC. Read more about electric vehicles from CNBC Pro Plans to raise money in Hong Kong come as US-China tensions continue to threaten listed companies on Wall Street. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission passed rules earlier this year that impose stricter audit requirements on foreign firms listed in America. It carries the threat of removal from the list for companies that do not operate. But Xpeng is also raising money as it looks like it will compete in an increasingly crowded electric car market in China. Not only is it facing traditional vehicle manufacturers looking to increase their share of the electric car market, but it is also coming out against market leader Tesla and new businesses like Nio and Li Auto. The latter two also rank in the US Xpeng said it delivered 5,686 vehicles in May a 483% year-on-year increase and a 10% increase from the previous month, at a faster pace than the one seen in April. The company is aiming to offer between 15,500 and 16,000 units in the second quarter. In April, Xpeng launched the P5, its third production model and second sedan after the P7. The company is focusing on growing its technology by incorporating some autonomous management features to differentiate itself from its competitors.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos