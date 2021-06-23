Tigray famine: Ethiopian ambassador to Australia denies food use as weapon of war

Ethiopia’s ambassador to Australia has strongly denied allegations that famine is being used as a weapon of war in the northern Tigray battle region, saying the government has been misunderstood.

The violence that began seven months ago has killed thousands of civilians and displaced more than two million people from their homes.

It has hurt Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize winner Abiy Ahmeds by standing as a peacemaker, but his administration has remained challenging in the face of international criticism.

Concerns have been raised in recent weeks about an outbreak of famine in the region, with analyzes by UN agencies and aid groups revealing more than 350,000 people in Tigray are suffering from starvation conditions, with millions more at risk.

But Ethiopian officials, including Muktar Kedir Abdu, the country’s ambassador to Australia, have denied suggestions that food aid is being carried out on purpose.

The accusation against the Ethiopian government for using hunger as a weapon of war is completely politically motivated and completely unfounded, Dr Abdu told SBS News.

Ethiopian women carry sacks to share separate peas after being distributed in the town of Agula, Tigray, May 8, 2021. AP

He said the Ethiopian government has invested heavily in providing humanitarian aid, including millions of dollars in food aid, and cooperating with international organizations to provide it.

When you add [that] above, how can one argue that the Ethiopian government is using hunger, hunger as a weapon for its citizens, while the same government is investing all this amount of money and effort to provide humanitarian aid?

Dr Abdu also said that Ethiopia strongly disagrees with the methods used by the UN and aid groups in their analysis earlier this month.

Fighting began in November last year after Tigray held regional elections that the government called illegal.

Mr Abiy sent the army to oust the ruling Tigray Front People’s Liberation Front party there. Eritrean soldiers and allied militias joined the war, and since then, allegations of serious human rights abuses have been made.

The UN rights chief voiced alarm earlier this week over ongoing reports of “serious violations” in Tigray by all parties to the conflict.

The Ethiopian Commission for Human Rights, in cooperation with the UN, has launched an investigation into the accounts of mass rapes, killings and forced starvation of ethnic Tigers.

But some have questioned the government-linked human rights body, instead calling for the UN to be allowed to investigate independently.

Dr Abdu said there was no need for it and the government was committed to taking corrective action.

The Ethiopian government is really transparent and ready to cooperate with international organizations, he said.

The most important thing is to really carry out an investigation that is professionally appropriate for the purpose. By allowing other international organizations to participate in transparent processes, I think this will be the source of the credibility of the findings that will come.

Call in Canberra

Earlier this week, the Australian Tigrayan community landed in Canberra, again calling on the federal government to take greater diplomatic action to stabilize the situation in Ethiopia.

Eighteen-year-old Kibrom Belay traveled from Melbourne to attend the Hidden Genocide event at the House of Parliament.

Speaking to SBS News, his voice trembled as he described the homeland he left in 2012.

Of my 18 years of living, the last seven months have been the hardest, he said.

I lost my uncle and seven of my cousins. They were killed by Eritrean and Ethiopian soldiers.

Kibrom Belay SBS News

Protester Saron Berhane said her family back in Ethiopia has been struggling to get food.

I have had many families affected by the massacres and destruction of property, land, livestock, she said.

I do not have much confidence [the human rights inquiry] will bring people to account, she said. I think the evidence is clear that ethnic genocide is taking place in Ethiopia by Ethiopian forces.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia remained deeply concerned by the situation in Tigray.

“We join the calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, for Eritrean forces to leave Tigray immediately and for unhindered humanitarian access to the most vulnerable,” she told SBS News.

But Labor MP Peter Khalil said he thinks the Australian government should pursue tougher diplomatic measures.

As a middle power and one of the oldest democracies in the world, Australia has a responsibility to participate in international forums, he said.

Try to inject our diplomatic efforts, do not just make soft statements saying to end the violence. Participate in negotiations and meetings to help resolve this.

With AFP.