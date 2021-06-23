



TOKYO It was auspicious sign, as the giant panda shimmated on a hand stand and urinated upside down against a tree. It has been almost four years since Ri Ri, a 15-year-old male, last married his partner, Shin Shin, also 15, at Japan’s oldest zoo. But last November, Ri Ri started his own the ritual of recognition (acrobatics leave a wider flavor) and Shin Shin was found to be close to heat, raising hopes that light-headed animals were finally in the mood. Earlier this month, Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo announced that there were signs that Shin Shin was pregnant. Stock prices for restaurants with points around the zoo increased. And then on Wednesday came the happy news: Shin Shin had given birth not to one cub, but two. The twins, whose sex has not yet been determined, were born shortly after midnight an hour and a half away, the zoo said. One weighed 124 grams, or nearly four and a half ounces, and the weight of the other was still unknown. They were joined by a sister, Xiang Xiang, who was born in 2017.

Yutaka Fukuda, director of the zoos, called the twin births a joyous surprise. When the first was born, I was relieved, Mr. Fukuda said during a news conference Wednesday morning. When I got a report for the second one, I was shocked and extremely happy. A zoo spokeswoman, Naoya Ohashi, said that when pandas have twins, they usually raise only one of them, so zoo keepers are making sure the mother breastfeeds one while the other stays in an incubator. They plan to change puppies from time to time so that both can experience natural food.

Earlier, five male and two female pandas were born at the Ueno Zoo, which opened in 1882 on land once held by the imperial family and, with its surrounding park, is one of Tokyo’s most popular tourist destinations. This is the first time twins have been born at the zoo. In the 1980s, two pandas named Fei Fei and Huan Huan had three cubs through artificial insemination, although one of the babies died after only two days.

Shin Shin and Ri Ri arrived 10 years ago, and Shin Shin was born with natural conception for the first time in 2012. The puppy died of pneumonia a few days later. Xiang Xiang, their daughter, is now 4 years old. Xiang Xiang was scheduled to be repatriated to China after turning 2 years old, but Japanese officials negotiated an extended stay. She was then decided to return by May 31, but this was postponed until December 31 due to the pandemic. Shin Shin and Ri Ri were due to return to China in February. But Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who feared the zoo would be left without pandas and deprived of a major attraction for visitors, negotiated to extend their stay by five years. The Ueno Zoo reopened earlier this month after a five-month closure over the pandemic. China’s practice of giving pandas to other countries is said to lie back over 1000 years. Chinese state media has reported that show historical records that the Chinese Empress Wu Zetian sent two pandas in 685 to Emperor Tenmu of Japan. China first sent pandas to the Ueno Zoo in 1972 as part of the panda country diplomacy, which had gained steam in the 1950s. Today, China offers pandas to other nations only as a 10-year loan, with all offspring considered Chinese property. There are about 1,800 giant pandas in the wild in China, as well as about 500 in captivity worldwide.

