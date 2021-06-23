A 17-year-old girl was attacked, thrown from the roof by three men in Mathura, police say





A 17-year-old girl is suspected of being attacked and thrown from a roof in Mathura on Monday evening, allegedly by men who had harassed her for some time. According to police, the family has claimed that Dileep, Kaushal and Avanish, residents of the same area, had harassed him in previous cases. The accused entered the juvenile home and took him to the second floor from where he was thrown off the terrace, police said. The girl is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, police said. “We received a complaint from the parents of a minor that some people came to harass her and they made an attempt on her life by throwing her off the roof. An FIR has been set up against the accused for attempted murder and other relevant sections. Two people have been arrested and the remaining accused will also be caught. Further investigation is pending, “said Shrish Chandra, SP Rural Mathura. On Monday, the accused forcibly entered the girl’s house around 9pm and took her to the roof. Defendant beat him and pushed him off the roof threshold with a furious rage, the family claimed. According to the victim’s family, the accused would pass obscene comments and the harassment had continued for months. CCTV footage of the incident was also shown, in which the girl can be seen falling to the ground. Locals can be seen rushing to rescue him. The girl is currently stable and is being treated for fractures and head and shoulder injuries, police said. Two of the accused, Dileep and Kaushal, have been arrested.

