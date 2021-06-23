The Stonehenge road tunnel is illegal, the high court said Stonehenge





The decision of the transport secretaries to allow a road tunnel to be built near Stonehenge was illegal because it did not properly consider the damage that would be done to a number of prehistoric sites and many thousands of ancient buildings, the high court has been told. Activists, including archaeologists, environmental groups and druids who consider the large Wiltshire Stone Circle as a shrine have launched a judicial review seeking a decision from Grant Shapps to allow the 1.7 billion road scheme, including the two-mile tunnel to be demolished . Shapps gave the right to the scheme to be built, despite advice from a panel of planning inspectors who concluded that the scheme would cause permanent, irreversible damage to Stonehenge. A landscape archaeologist called the decision stubbornly stupid, and hundreds of thousands of people around the world signed a petition against the multi-money scheme for legal warfare against it, claiming the government was sacrificing an iconic site to cut users’ travel times. of the road in a few minutes. A group called Save the Stonehenge World Heritage Site (SSWHS) brought the main trial, which is expected to last three days. One of his arguments is that Shapps’s decision was illegal because he allegedly did not consider the impact of the scheme on each estate estate for example barrows and the remains of ancient houses to be affected. SSWHS argues that instead of taking this individual approach, Shapps looked at the impact the road scheme would have on the site as a whole and decided that because the tunnel would remove traffic sights and sounds from the stone circle, it deserved to be pushed forward with Speaking before hearing on Wednesday, one of the world’s leading Stonehenge experts, Mike Parker Pearson, professor of British prehistory later, said more than 10 hectares of the world heritage site would be completely destroyed. He said that at the western end of the tunnel the road would traverse a dense distribution of prehistoric artifacts and buried features that may be remnants of a Copper Age up to the Early Bronze Age settlement (c 2,450-1,800BC) potentially a camping site for Stonehenge builders. Parker Pearson on the other hand claimed the remains of a settlement before Stonehenge time could be lost. He also argued that the Mesolithic site of Blick Mead could be affected by changes in the water table, potentially destroying organic material in water-filled tanks. Experts at Blick Mead have made discoveries that help to tell the story of how ancient people lived in the Stonehenge area since the ice age. The findings included perfectly preserved prints of wild cattle, known as aurochs. In his skeletal argument, David Wolfe QC told SSWHS: The only legacy estate the secretary of state actually addressed was WHS [world heritage site] in general he simply failed to identify and assess the importance of the legacy of each asset. The skeleton also presents a claim by a consortium of archaeologists claiming that Highways England dramatically underestimated the damage that would be caused and that about half a million artifacts would be lost from the proposal. Among those heading to London from Wiltshire for the hearing was Arthur Pendragon, a druid who claims to be the king once and for all. He has vowed to lie in front of bulldozers to stop the scheme.

