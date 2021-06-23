The Taiwanese company plans to send puffs to Lithuania after donating the vaccines





Taipei, June 23 (CNA) Lithuania’s promised donation of 20,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan has been well received in the country, with I-Mei Foods Co. announcing Wednesday that it plans to reciprocate by sending a container of I-Mei puffs to the site. The Lithuanian government announced on Tuesday that it will donate 20,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan after Taipei sent 100,000 face masks at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year when the country faced a shortage. The news sparked excited discussion among internet users in Taiwan on how to better thank Lithuania for its kindness. General Manager I-Mei Foods Co. CEO Kao Chih-ming () announced Wednesday that the company plans to donate a 20-ft container containing 1,800 cartons or 21,600 boxes of I-Mei puffs. According to the food company, one of the Lithuanian lawmakers who proposed the donation visited the I-Mei food factory and expressed sympathy for the company’s puffs. Cream-filled puffs come in a variety of flavors – milk, chocolate, pudding, strawberries and black cocoa, according to I-Mei. Meanwhile, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party of Taiwan legislative group on Wednesday thanked the Northeastern European country for donating the vaccines and suggested that the government should invite the Lithuanian Prime Minister or the head of its legislature, named Seimas, to visit Taiwan after COVID. – 19 the situation is alleviated. Lithuania, the southernmost and largest of the three Baltic states, has a population of 2.95 million. She has reported a daily average of 85 COVID-19 infections over the past seven days. The promised donation of COVID-19 vaccines is expected to arrive in late September, according to the Lithuanian government. (By Han Ting-ting, Lin Yu-hsuan and Evelyn Kao) Enditem / AW

