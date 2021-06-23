3 men enter the house in UP, throw a minor girl from the balcony, CCTV recordings record

In a horrific incident, three men entered a girl’s apartment in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura and mistreated her in front of her family. When they protested, the men threw the girl from her terrace.

Although the girl survived the ordeal, she has suffered major damage to her spinal cord. CCTV footage of the shocking scene of a 17-year-old girl crashing into the street has been shown.

The incident took place in the Chhatra Kotwali area of ​​Mathura. Police have raised a case and have so far arrested two of the accused.

The family received a call from an unknown number asking if they were home. Shortly afterwards, the three men arrived at their apartment on a bicycle and entered the house where they beat family members, including children.

The three defendants then climbed the stairs and went to the second floor where they found the minor girl and started harassing her. Resisting, they threw her from the second-floor balcony and the girl sat on her back on the way out.

While the girl was lying unconscious on the street, her family rushed out of the house to help her when the three men left the scene. CCTV footage shows a man crossing the street when the girl falls from above and he immediately escapes without trying to help her.

The footage also shows the family trying to get the girl with the help of some locals. They later took her to a local hospital and she was later admitted to a private hospital.

PS Shri Chand has said a case has been registered at the Chhatra Kotwali police station and an investigation has been launched. Two of the three accused have been arrested.

(Report by Madan Gopal Sharma)